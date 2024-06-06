National Fish and Chips Day is almost here, celebrating one of Britain’s most iconic and most-loved meals.
Offering the perfect excuse to enjoy delicious, salty chips and crispy, battered cod it is traditionally celebrated on the first Friday of June each year, but this year it will be observed on June 6 to coincide with the D-Day 80th anniversary celebrations.
Merseyside has no shortage of fantastic foodie venues, so - using reader recommendations and Google reviews - we have put together a list of the best chippies in the region, perfect for a Fish and Chips Day treat.
In no particular order, here are 22 of Merseyside’s most recommended fish and chip shops, each with a Google review rating of 4.3 stars or higher, and a minimum of 200 reviews. Let us know your favourite chippy in the comments section.
