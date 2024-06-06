National Fish and Chips Day 2024: 22 of the best chippies in Merseyside to try

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 4th Jun 2024, 16:45 BST
Updated 6th Jun 2024, 07:26 BST

‘The best fish and chips ever!’ - Merseyside is full of beautiful coastal towns offering delicious fish and chips.

National Fish and Chips Day is almost here, celebrating one of Britain’s most iconic and most-loved meals.

Offering the perfect excuse to enjoy delicious, salty chips and crispy, battered cod it is traditionally celebrated on the first Friday of June each year, but this year it will be observed on June 6 to coincide with the D-Day 80th anniversary celebrations.

Merseyside has no shortage of fantastic foodie venues, so - using reader recommendations and Google reviews - we have put together a list of the best chippies in the region, perfect for a Fish and Chips Day treat.

In no particular order, here are 22 of Merseyside’s most recommended fish and chip shops, each with a Google review rating of 4.3 stars or higher, and a minimum of 200 reviews. Let us know your favourite chippy in the comments section.

We have picked out some of best rated chippies in Merseyside for you to try. Take a look below for their ratings, reviews and locations.

1. Best fish and chip shops in Merseyside

We have picked out some of best rated chippies in Merseyside for you to try. Take a look below for their ratings, reviews and locations. Photo: Google Street View/Tripadvisor/stock.adobe

📍 Sefton Street, Liverpool L8 5SN ⭐ 4.4 out of five stars from 370 Google reviews. 💬 "Haddock and chips. Best in Liverpool. Plus you can eat them overlooking the Mersey."

2. Portland's Fish and Chips, Liverpool L8

📍 Sefton Street, Liverpool L8 5SN ⭐ 4.4 out of five stars from 370 Google reviews. 💬 "Haddock and chips. Best in Liverpool. Plus you can eat them overlooking the Mersey." Photo: Portland's Fish and Chips

📍 Montegue Mews, Freshfield, Formby L37 5EB ⭐ 4.5 out of five stars from 437 Google reviews. 💬 "Lovely crispy fish with fresh tasty chips."

3. The Good Catch, Formby L37 5EB

📍 Montegue Mews, Freshfield, Formby L37 5EB ⭐ 4.5 out of five stars from 437 Google reviews. 💬 "Lovely crispy fish with fresh tasty chips." Photo: The Good Catch

📍 Lord Street, Southport PR9 0BB ⭐ 4.4 out of five stars from 750 Google reviews. 💬 "Very, very impressed with the service, food and prices at The King's Plaice. Fancied a quick fish and chips lunch with my brother while visiting Southport. The Kings Plaice was perfect."

4. The King's Plaice, Southport PR9

📍 Lord Street, Southport PR9 0BB ⭐ 4.4 out of five stars from 750 Google reviews. 💬 "Very, very impressed with the service, food and prices at The King's Plaice. Fancied a quick fish and chips lunch with my brother while visiting Southport. The Kings Plaice was perfect." Photo: The King's Plaice

