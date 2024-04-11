Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An immersive cocktail experience is set to launch in Liverpool, offering customers the chance to experience the ‘Wild West’.

Moonshine Saloon began as a pop-up experience in London, and has since become one of the city’s premier cocktail experiences. Created by Inventive Productions, the team behind Liverpool’s Alcotraz, Moonshine Saloon will offer customers the chance to showcase their bootlegging skills by bringing their own booze and becoming part of a covert smuggling empire, led by the King of the Moonshiners, Clyde Cassidy.

From the moment guests walk through the swinging doors, they will be thrown into a storyline that predates that of Alcotraz, before their life of crime caught up with them and they were sent down. Within the Saloon, outlaws can interact with the locals characters, try their luck at card or dice games, and may even be trusted enough to receive a close-up inspection of Cassidy’s notorious Moonshine Distillery.

Throughout the experience visitors will be served bespoke cocktails that combine the smuggled alcohol with bitters, syrups, liqueurs and garnishes to make bespoke, contemporary and classic drinks. Due to the attraction’s boozy nature, only those who are 18+ may enter.

Sam Shearman, found of Inventive Productions, said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to be able to call Liverpool home to the next Moonshine Saloon. We’re excited for the city to embrace this story as it has Alcotraz, and we’re confident guests will love the concept. We’re really proud of the amazing cast of performers we have – expect surprises around every corner.”