The new venue will open on Bold Street in November.

Albert’s Schloss is set to open its third UK site in Liverpool this November – following its flagship on the ground floor space of Manchester’s historic Albert Hall, and Albert’s Schloss Birmingham which opened last year. The brand-new venue is brought to the city by award- winning hospitality group, Mission Mars, who also operates Albert’s Schenke on Hanover Street.

Following £3m investment, Albert’s Schloss Liverpool will take over a former food market at Radiant House, at 18-26 Bold Street. The art-deco building was formerly home to The Liverpool Gas Company and has been empty since 2019.

The venue will spread across two floors. The ground floor will house a large stage for performances, two impressive large bars, a fresh tank bier system and a Cook Haus dining area. The first floor will be home to Ludwig’s Tavern, offering artisan Schnapps, a vermouth bar, shuffleboard and other tavern games.

By night, Albert’s Schloss will have a variety of entertainment, including cabaret performances and live music. The entertainment venue will also be a new home to over 100 freelance artists, serving up fun and flamboyant performances every night of the week. The programming includes Kunst Kabaret, Baby Grand Slam, Friday Frolich, Sunday Service and everything in between.

The Cook Haus will serve all-day dining every day, from brunch to Sunday Luncheon. Influenced by Albert’s Schloss travels across Alpine Europe, the Cook Haus menu highlights include classics such as Schweinshaxe and Schnitzel.

The Bier Palace will house a wide range of Europe’s finest bier freshly delivered for Albert’s Schloss beer tank and Tap Bier selections, such as Pilsner Urquell from Czech Republic, Paulaner Munich from Germany and Erdinger Weissbrau from Germany.

Roy Ellis, CEO of Mission Mars said: “We are delighted to open Albert’s Schloss’ third site in Liverpool. The city has been a wonderful home to Albert’s Schenke, and we cannot wait to have Albert’s Schloss join the party.”

“We’ve designed a beautiful space, restoring a 1,000-square-foot glazed atrium while installing a large stage, green room, two large bars, an artisan bakery, a fresh tank beer system and restaurant dining across the two floors. We also have plans for a rooftop terrace and large open-air beer garden around the back.”