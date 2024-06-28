Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The exciting new venue promises ‘the best of street food’.

A brand-new Italian restaurant serving a variety of street food dishes opens its doors in Crosby village today.

Located on Liverpool Road, Al Mulino will offer ‘the best of street food’ during the day and operate as a pizzeria in the evening. Officially launching with a special opening event from 12.00pm to 7.00pm today (June 28), the eatery and deli promises to ‘bring a slice of Italy’ to the popular village.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Located on Liverpool Road, Al Mulino will offer ‘the best of street food’ during the day and operate as a pizzeria in the evening. | Al Mulino Crosby Village

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Al Mulino replaces the former Franchetti’s restaurant, and customers can expect a range of Italian wines and beers, pizza, panzerotti, focacce, panini, Sicilian arancini, and Neapolitan filled breads. Discussing the take over on social media, the Franchetti family said foodies are ‘in safe hands with the new owners’, noting ‘they are two of the very best Italian chefs’ they have met.

The launch event will continue on Saturday (June 29) and Sunday (June 30) with street food from 12.00pm. Al Mulino’s normal trading hours will be: