New street food restaurant set to bring a 'slice of Italy' to Crosby
A brand-new Italian restaurant serving a variety of street food dishes opens its doors in Crosby village today.
Located on Liverpool Road, Al Mulino will offer ‘the best of street food’ during the day and operate as a pizzeria in the evening. Officially launching with a special opening event from 12.00pm to 7.00pm today (June 28), the eatery and deli promises to ‘bring a slice of Italy’ to the popular village.
Al Mulino replaces the former Franchetti’s restaurant, and customers can expect a range of Italian wines and beers, pizza, panzerotti, focacce, panini, Sicilian arancini, and Neapolitan filled breads. Discussing the take over on social media, the Franchetti family said foodies are ‘in safe hands with the new owners’, noting ‘they are two of the very best Italian chefs’ they have met.
The launch event will continue on Saturday (June 29) and Sunday (June 30) with street food from 12.00pm. Al Mulino’s normal trading hours will be:
- Cafe Bistro Street Food: 12.00pm - 4.00pm
- Restaurant Pizzeria: 4.00pm - 9.00pm
