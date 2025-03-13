The Ninja Woodfire brings convenience to grilling | Ninja

The Ninja Woodfire BBQ & smoker just got cheaper (again) – and it’s still my guilty pleasure. Smoky flavour, easy grilling, and way less mess. Worth it? Absolutely.

I’ll admit it—when it comes to smoking meat, I’m a bit of a purist. Give me a classic charcoal smoker, hours of slow cooking, and the rich aroma of real wood, and I’m happy. But then, along came the Ninja Woodfire BBQ & smoker, and despite my initial scepticism, I have to say… it’s my guilty pleasure. It’s also just seen a serious price drop on Ninja’s own site, so now might be the time to take the plunge if you’ve been eyeing up this pioneering product.

What makes the Ninja Woodfire stand out?

First things first, this isn’t your traditional BBQ. It’s an electric-powered grill and smoker that infuses real wood smoke flavour into your food without the hassle of tending to charcoal or wood pellets for hours. It’s designed for convenience but still delivers that authentic smoky taste that we traditionalists swear by.

Authentic woodfire flavour: uses real wood pellets to produce a deep, smoky taste in meats, fish, and veggies.

Multi-functionality: works as a BBQ grill, smoker, and even an air fryer (yes, really).

Weather-resistant build: designed to be left outdoors without worrying about rust or damage.

Compact & electric-powered: no need for gas or charcoal, making it perfect for balconies, patios, and even small gardens.

The smoking experience: can it really replace a traditional smoker?

Now, I won’t say this is a full replacement for the art of low-and-slow smoking, but for the sheer convenience, the results are surprisingly impressive. I tested it with ribs, brisket, and even a whole chicken, and the smoky depth of flavour it imparted was legitimately impressive.

Yes, it’s electric, and yes, you’re not building a fire from scratch, but the specially designed Ninja Woodfire pellets do a solid job of mimicking that deep, wood-smoked taste. And for those who don’t have the time or space for a full-sized smoker, this is a game-changer.

I grilled up these steaks on the Ninja Woodfire, adding a bit of smoke for added flavour | NationalWorld

That said, I do have minor quibbles. For a true low & slow bit of smoking, you need the temperature to be—errr, well—low. But the Woodfire doesn’t go below 130°C (266°F) on UK models. This will only matter if, say, you’re turning a brined brisket into pastrami and want to fully break down those sinews for that scrummy, melt-in-the-mouth experience over a smoke that takes 12 hours or more. But that’s minor. In my mind, the Woodfire represents a clever compromise that balances flavour, time, and convenience. It means that as the longer days approach, I can quickly rustle up some outdoor grilled kebabs with a touch of smoke after work—whereas I would normally only get out my charcoal smoker at weekends.

What about cleaning?

Cleanig the Woodfire BBQ is a breeze - especially if you've been used to charcoal grills! | Ninja

I’ve seen some users complain online that it can be a faff to clean, but given that I look like I’ve been down a coalmine every time I need to clean down my charcoal smoker, I think cleaning the thing is an absolute breeze! Compared to scrubbing out layers of soot and ash from a traditional smoker, the Ninja Woodfire’s non-stick grates and removable grease tray make tidying up relatively painless. A quick wipe-down and the odd deep clean, and you’re good to go.

Standard vs pro model

For those wanting a more advanced option, the Ninja Woodfire Pro (£399 from Currys) adds a built-in smart thermometer for precise cooking, a 30% larger cooking area, additional cooking modes like air crisp and broil, and Wi-Fi connectivity for remote control via the Ninja app. If you need more versatility and tech-driven convenience, the Pro might be worth the upgrade. That said, the standard Ninja Woodfire is available directly from Ninja for £249 with free delivery. Personally, I would forego the added capacity and features of the Pro and go for the lower-priced base version—it still delivers excellent results without the extra cost.

I was really pleased with this roasted chicken - the pellets added a layer of smokiness over the spiced rub | NationalWorld

Who is the Ninja Woodfire for?

If you’re a hardcore pitmaster, you might not be swapping your classic smoker for this anytime soon. But if you love BBQ and smoking without the time commitment, or you live in a flat or a home where traditional smokers aren’t practical, this is the perfect compromise.

Busy BBQ lovers: get real smoked flavour in a fraction of the time.

Apartment dwellers & small-space cooks: no need for a massive smoker setup.

Year-round grillers: weather-resistant and designed for all seasons.

Final verdict: the guilty pleasure that’s worth it

As much as I love the classic method, the Ninja Woodfire BBQ & smoker has found its place in my outdoor cooking routine. It won’t replace the experience of tending to a traditional smoker, but when I want quick, consistent, and genuinely delicious smoked food without the hassle, this is my go-to.

If you’re on the fence, I’d say give it a shot—you might just find yourself loving it as much as I do. Check it out here.

