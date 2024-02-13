Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Liverpool has plenty of great options for food when out and about shopping - including stores in St John's.

St John's Shopping Centre by Lime Street Station is full of food outlets, with a well-stocked food court offering you plenty of options to regain some energy after a busy day. The centre and food court have classic options like KFC, McDonald's, and Greggs. as well as other chains such as Dunkin' , Millies Cookies and Poundcafe.

With so many options it is hard to decide where to go. Here, we have found all of the official hygiene ratings for each food establishment at St John's Shopping Centre and the food court, to help you decide.

Hygiene ratings at Liverpool St John's Food Court

Dunkin' Donuts - five (very good). Last inspected on May 2, 2018.

Chopstix Noodle Bar - five (very good). Last inspected on July 27, 2023

Greggs - five (very good). Last inspected on September, 18 2019

KFC - five (very good). Last inspected on January 24, 2020

Key Lime Coffee (5)