One of Liverpool’s best known nightspots has launched a bid to open even later for revellers.

For years, Heebie Jebbies has welcomed countless indie music fans and has become something of a Seel Street institution.

Such has been its popularity, it was named as the UK’s most “Instagrammed” venue in 2017. The bar spans over three floors including a courtyard and a basement.

Now the business, owned by Pub Invest Group Ltd, which is behind McCooley’s, Black Rabbit and Dirty O’Shea’s, is seeking an extension to its premises licence. A bid has been launched with Liverpool Council for an additional hour to its opening time.

An existing licence was granted to the business in 2024, permitting the venue to open until 5am from Monday to Sunday. This permits the sale of alcohol, playing of recorded music and use as an entertainment location.

Now, Pub Invest Group Ltd is seeking the council’s permission to open until 6am daily. The business also wants to extend how late it can close on New Year’s Eve into New Year’s Day.

It was revealed earlier this month how upon the closure of Zanzibar on November 1, band performances will move a few hundred yards away to the basement of Heebie Jeebies. A new name for this live music basement venue at Heebies will be announced soon.

The basement at Heebies has been a popular spot in the city for live music nights and an investment will now be made into making this accessible even more across each week. The extension bid is the latest move by the Pub Invest Group which has a strong portfolio of Liverpool venues with two dozen sites across the city and the wider region.

In June, the operator was given the green light to open its latest venue in a former fashion house. Many had been left unsure of what the future held for the former Reiss store on Stanley Street after the British brand left the unit to relocate into Liverpool ONE.

Temple Tavern has now opened its doors to city drinkers across two floors offering what it described as “roll back” prices. A date has yet to be confirmed for the extension proposal for Heebie Jeebies to go before Liverpool Council’s licensing and gambling sub-committee for final determination.

A three-person panel of councillors will have their say on whether the 6am application is deemed acceptable.