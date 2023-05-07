Register
Our favourite vegan Sunday roasts in Liverpool - when they’re available and what the options are

Vegans don’t need to miss out in Liverpool.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 20th Nov 2022, 09:36 BST
Updated 7th May 2023, 12:15 BST

Let’s be honest, there’s not much better than a delicious roast dinner on a Sunday - or any day of the week for that matter.

Although roasts are not usually something veggies or vegans can enjoy, Liverpool has amazing vegan options that aren’t just a plate of vegetables.

From roast ‘seitan’ beef to homemade nut roasts and cauliflower cheese, you’ll be blown away by these incredible Sunday roasts - with delicious gravy and all the trimmings.

Albert's Schenke has an incredible veggie and vegan wellington, served with a range of trimmings. Simply ask for the veggie option without the yorkshire pudding!

1. Albert’s Schenke

Albert’s Schenke has an incredible veggie and vegan wellington, served with a range of trimmings. Simply ask for the veggie option without the yorkshire pudding! Photo: Jonathon Farber via unsplash.

Liverpool's oldest veggie cafe, The Egg is known for their amazing Sunday roast, available every Sunday. Vegan meat with all the trimmings, gravy and cranberry sauce - delicious.

2. The Egg, 16-18 Newington

Liverpool’s oldest veggie cafe, The Egg is known for their amazing Sunday roast, available every Sunday. Vegan meat with all the trimmings, gravy and cranberry sauce - delicious.

Served on the first Sunday of every month, Guac 'n' Roll's vegan roast has all the trimmings and a choice of vegan meats. They also have a range of yummy vegan desserts, including iced cinnamon buns.

3. Guac ‘n’ Roll Kitchen, Gildart Street

Served on the first Sunday of every month, Guac ‘n’ Roll’s vegan roast has all the trimmings and a choice of vegan meats. They also have a range of yummy vegan desserts, including iced cinnamon buns.

Served every Sunday, Down the Hatch's amazing roast dinner is made up of seitan 'beef', roast potatoes, cauliflower cheese, maple carrots and more - and it's available until 8pm.

4. Down the Hatch, Duke Street

Served every Sunday, Down the Hatch’s amazing roast dinner is made up of seitan ‘beef’, roast potatoes, cauliflower cheese, maple carrots and more - and it’s available until 8pm.

