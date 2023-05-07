Vegans don’t need to miss out in Liverpool.

Let’s be honest, there’s not much better than a delicious roast dinner on a Sunday - or any day of the week for that matter.

Although roasts are not usually something veggies or vegans can enjoy, Liverpool has amazing vegan options that aren’t just a plate of vegetables.

From roast ‘seitan’ beef to homemade nut roasts and cauliflower cheese, you’ll be blown away by these incredible Sunday roasts - with delicious gravy and all the trimmings.

1 . Albert’s Schenke Albert’s Schenke has an incredible veggie and vegan wellington, served with a range of trimmings. Simply ask for the veggie option without the yorkshire pudding! Photo: Jonathon Farber via unsplash.

2 . The Egg, 16-18 Newington Liverpool’s oldest veggie cafe, The Egg is known for their amazing Sunday roast, available every Sunday. Vegan meat with all the trimmings, gravy and cranberry sauce - delicious.

3 . Guac ‘n’ Roll Kitchen, Gildart Street Served on the first Sunday of every month, Guac ‘n’ Roll’s vegan roast has all the trimmings and a choice of vegan meats. They also have a range of yummy vegan desserts, including iced cinnamon buns.

4 . Down the Hatch, Duke Street Served every Sunday, Down the Hatch’s amazing roast dinner is made up of seitan ‘beef’, roast potatoes, cauliflower cheese, maple carrots and more - and it’s available until 8pm.