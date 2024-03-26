Papa Johns to close 43 UK pizza restaurants, including many in Merseyside - full list
Popular pizza chain Papa Johns has announced it will close 43 restaurants across the UK in the next two months, including five in the Liverpool City Region. The company said earlier this year that it planned to shut a series of 'underperforming' outlets.
The US-based business, which has 450 locations in the UK, said on Tuesday that it will shut down the pizza joints by the end of May, following a consultation process. Papa Johns has not yet specified the exact number of employees who will be affected by the closures.
The five stores closing in Merseyside and the Liverpool City Region are: Bebington, Wirral (163 Old Chester Rd), West Derby Road, Liverpool (3 Deysbrook Ln), Southport, Sefton (Unit 1, Ribble Buildings), St Helens, Merseyside (56 - 58 Bridge St) and Runcorn, Halton (Unit N2, Trident Retail Park).
The closures mean four of the company's pizzerias will remain in the Merseyside area. Liverpool Papa Johns on Prescot Street and Allerton Road, the Wallasey restaurant in Wirral and Papa Johns Ormskirk.
Full list of Papa Johns closures in the UK:
- Bebington, Merseyside
- Bexhill, East Sussex
- Billericay, Essex
- Bromley, Greater London
- Coulsdon, Greater London
- Cricklewood, Greater London
- Darlington, County Durham
- Doncaster, South Yorkshire
- Durham, County Durham
- East Dulwich, Greater London
- East Grinstead, West Sussex
- Eastbourne, East Sussex
- Hailsham, East Sussex
- Harringay, Greater London
- Harrogate, North Yorkshire
- Hendon, Greater London
- Horsham, West Sussex
- Lancaster, Lancashire
- Leeds Meanwood, West Yorkshire
- Liverpool West Derby Road, Merseyside
- Middlesbrough, North Yorkshire
- Mottingham, Greater London
- Northwood Hills, Greater London
- Peacehaven, East Sussex
- Peckham, Greater London
- Penge, Greater London
- Putney, Greater London
- Redhill, Surrey
- Rochdale, Greater Manchester
- Rotherham, South Yorkshire
- Ruislip, Greater London
- Runcorn, Cheshire
- Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire
- Sittingbourne, Kent
- Southport, Merseyside
- St Helens, Merseyside
- Stoke Newington, Greater London
- Tunbridge Wells, Kent
- Upminster, Greater London
- Watford St Albans Road, Hertfordshire
- Whitton, Greater London
- Wimbledon, Greater London
- Barnsley, South Yorkshire