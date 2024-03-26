Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Popular pizza chain Papa Johns has announced it will close 43 restaurants across the UK in the next two months, including five in the Liverpool City Region. The company said earlier this year that it planned to shut a series of 'underperforming' outlets.

The US-based business, which has 450 locations in the UK, said on Tuesday that it will shut down the pizza joints by the end of May, following a consultation process. Papa Johns has not yet specified the exact number of employees who will be affected by the closures.

The five stores closing in Merseyside and the Liverpool City Region are: Bebington, Wirral (163 Old Chester Rd), West Derby Road, Liverpool (3 Deysbrook Ln), Southport, Sefton (Unit 1, Ribble Buildings), St Helens, Merseyside (56 - 58 Bridge St) and Runcorn, Halton (Unit N2, Trident Retail Park).

The closures mean four of the company's pizzerias will remain in the Merseyside area. Liverpool Papa Johns on Prescot Street and Allerton Road, the Wallasey restaurant in Wirral and Papa Johns Ormskirk.

Full list of Papa Johns closures in the UK: