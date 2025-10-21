Pizza Hut reveals locations of 68 restaurants set to close including 2 in Merseyside

Pizza Hut has revealed the locations of 68 restaurants that are closing down, after its dine-in business collapsed into administration | Adobe Stock

Pizza Hut has revealed the locations of the 68 restaurants which are set to close, including two right here in Merseyside.

A huge number of Pizza Hut branches will close after the company behind its UK venues fell into administration, with some 11 of its delivery sites also set to close their doors as part of a restructuring which will put 1,210 workers at risk of redundancy.

The branches set to close include:

Pizza Hut, Liverpool ONE, 13b Paradise St, Liverpool L1 8JF

Pizza Hut, Linkway West, Saint Helens WA10 1NG

DC London Pie, the firm running Pizza Hut’s UK dine-in restaurants under a franchise deal, appointed administrators from corporate finance firm FTI on Monday. American hospitality giant Yum! Brands, which owns the global Pizza Hut business, said it has now bought the UK restaurant operation in a pre-pack administration deal, saving 64 sites.