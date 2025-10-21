Pizza Hut reveals locations of 68 restaurants set to close including 2 in Merseyside
A huge number of Pizza Hut branches will close after the company behind its UK venues fell into administration, with some 11 of its delivery sites also set to close their doors as part of a restructuring which will put 1,210 workers at risk of redundancy.
The branches set to close include:
- Pizza Hut, Liverpool ONE, 13b Paradise St, Liverpool L1 8JF
- Pizza Hut, Linkway West, Saint Helens WA10 1NG
DC London Pie, the firm running Pizza Hut’s UK dine-in restaurants under a franchise deal, appointed administrators from corporate finance firm FTI on Monday. American hospitality giant Yum! Brands, which owns the global Pizza Hut business, said it has now bought the UK restaurant operation in a pre-pack administration deal, saving 64 sites.