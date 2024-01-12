The vegan specials are available for one month only.

Veganuary is in full swing and popular restaurants around Liverpool have released limited-edition, plant-based menu items, including Pizza Punks.

Known for ‘create your own’ pizza, with 35 toppings to choose from, you can create your ideal pizza for £12 and have as many toppings as your heart desires, for no extra cost. Now, Pizza Punks have teamed up with vegan pizza legends, Purezza, to create two specials available this January only.

As someone who is on a mission to find great vegan cheese, I had to visit the Bold Street branch to try out Purezza's stracciazza, which is features on both the Romesco Vegana and the Meatfreeball Marinara specials.

Drinks

I had previously tried the Dead Punks’ Society cocktail - Bacardi, Bacardi spice, pineapple, passionfruit, grenadine and lime - and the Coconut Mojito, so I was hoping for great mocktail choices for Dry January.

Sadly, our server did let us know that their mocktails have been discontinued, due to a supplier issue, but suggested I try the strawberry lemonade instead - which was lovely. My dining partner opted for a regular lemonade.

Pizza Punks, Bold Street.

Starters

For starters, both me and my dining partner ordered garlic sourdough, because, much to my dismay, they were sold out of their vegan mac and cheese.

Although the venue is primarily a pizza joint, I often rave about the mac and cheese, which I can honestly say is the best vegan version I have ever had, so I was incredibly disappointed that they were sold out. However, it is Veganuary so experiencing a demand for the plant-based options is to be expected.

Garlic sourdough with vegan cheese.

After seeing my face drop, our lovely waitress suggested we add vegan cheese to the garlic bread, so we didn't completely miss out on a cheesy starter. You can also choose whether to have your starter either as an actual starter, or alongside your meal - we opted for the first option.

When our starters arrived, the chefs began making our pizzas in the open kitchen - a special touch I really love as you get to see the magic happen. The portions of garlic sourdough were very generous and, in hindsight, we definitely should have got one to share rather than a portion each.

The cheese on top was delicious and melted well, which often is not the case with vegan cheese. The bread itself was also lovely, however, my dining partner wasn't too keen on the 'wood-fired' style, as there was charring on the bottom.

Mains

For the main course, my dining partner and I both opted for the 'Meatfreeball Marinara' which features homemade marinara sauce, Future Farm vegan meatballs, balsamic glaze, basil, vegan parm and Purezza Stracciazza.

I have been to Pizza Punks several times now and I have to say, this is the best pizza they have ever served me. The Purezza cheese is genuinely the closest thing to 'real' cheese that I have had in ten years, and my lactose-intolerant dining partner said the same.

Meatfreeball Marinara at Pizza Punks, Liverpool.

The vegan meatballs were fantastic and truly replicated the meat version without tasting chewy or gristly and the vegan parm was the perfect additional cheese.

The pair of us only managed to eat a few slices, after the huge starter, so I would definitely recommend sharing or taking the leftovers home - which staff are also more than happy to accommodate.

Overall verdict

The service at Pizza Punks Bold Street is always fantastic, with attentive staff who are chatty and more than happy to help. If, like me, you are taking part in Dry January, there aren't many options for a mock alcoholic drink, but the soft drinks are lovely.