Liverpool has long been a cultural melting pot due to its seafaring history, so it's no surprise that one of our most beloved dishes is a fusion of sorts. Believed to have been created in a Liverpool chip shop, salt and pepper seasoning can be added to chips and just about anything else to create a spicy, umami taste sensation. As the home of the oldest Chinese community in Europe, it's no wonder it's become a local staple.

And now Pizza Punks have put their spin on the classic Scouse dish, adorning their sourdough-based slices with a salt and pepper edge. The restaurants' take on a classic features their house red sauce and mozzarella alongside salt and pepper adorned chicken thighs, mixed peppers, spring onion, fresh chilli, and a salted chilli crust.

George Zappa, head chef at Pizza Punks, said: "All these Chinese dishes that we love come from the most humble beginnings, people packing up their stuff from Hong Kong, coming to Liverpool and making a life for themselves. Salt and pepper is the quintessential Scouse Chinese dish. It embodies Chinese and Liverpool. You ask any Scouser, 'what you getting from the chippy tonight? Salt and pepper chips'. So, for me there's no better dish to represent our international relationships in this city than anything salt and pepper."

But what exactly is Salt and Pepper? A mix of salt, chilli, Chinese five spice and msg are the backbone of the ingredients. Red and green peppers, along with onions, which still retain their bite, make this dish what it is.