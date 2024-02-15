Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A popular Japanese restaurant in the city centre has been hit with a zero star rating for food hygiene following an inspection in January. Hibiki Sushi & Ramen, located on Renshaw Street, was handed the lowest possible rating following a visit from Liverpool City Council's food inspectors.

Some details from the inspection on January 17 have been released and show that the assessors have major concerns with the restaurant's hygienic food handling, cleanliness and management of food safety.

Hibiki has good customer reviews on Google (4.5) and Uber Eats (4.2) and offers a range of ramen, tempura and sushi on its menu. California maki, chicken karaage and takoyaki are among some of the more popular dishes.

Food hygiene report: The full details of the inspection have not yet been released, but information sent out with the zero star rating showed urgent improvement was necessary in all key areas.

Hygienic food handling: including preparation, cooking, cooling, re-heating and storage - rated as 'major improvement necessary'.

including preparation, cooking, cooling, re-heating and storage - rated as 'major improvement necessary'. Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: including cleanliness and condition of facilities and building (including having appropriate layout, ventilation, hand washing facilities and pest control) to enable good food hygiene - rated as ‘major improvement necessary’

including cleanliness and condition of facilities and building (including having appropriate layout, ventilation, hand washing facilities and pest control) to enable good food hygiene - rated as ‘major improvement necessary’ Management of food safety: includes System or checks in place to ensure that food sold or served is safe to eat, evidence that staff know about food safety, and the food safety officer has confidence that standards will be maintained in future – rated as ‘major improvement necessary’