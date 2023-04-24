Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
7 hours ago The Proclaimers taken off King’s coronation playlist
3 hours ago Virgin media down - leaving thousands without internet
3 hours ago Prezzo to close 46 ‘loss-making’ sites & 810 jobs at risk
4 hours ago Len Goodman dies aged 78 after battle with cancer
5 hours ago Capital announce Summertime Ball 2023 line-up
6 hours ago How to get tickets for Capital’s Summertime Ball 2023

Popular Liverpool brewery announces opening of new beer house

The new beerhouse will serve a range of drinks, and be dog friendly too!

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 24th Apr 2023, 15:43 BST

A popular brewery is set to open a brand-new beerhouse in Merseyside. The team behind Neptune Brewery announced their new venue, Neptune Beerhouse, on social media on Monday (April 24) and locals are very excited.

In an Instagram post, Neptune Brewery said: “We are thrilled to say that Neptune Beerhouse is opening next Friday, 28th April.”

The beerhouse will be on Liverpool Road North, in Maghull, and will be open on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 12pm until 10pm.

Most Popular

Neptune Brewery said: “We cannot wait to welcome back those who were our previous taproom regulars, and offer a warm welcome to new customers.”

What will be on offer: Eight keg taps and a choice of wines, ciders, gin and vodka. Food by Two Cents Pizza will also be available on a monthly basis.

About the venue: Children are welcome until 5pm and dogs are welcome any time.

Ukrainian Golden Ale: The brewery also recently announced their new Ukrainian Golden Ale, a special Eurovision ale, with 20p from every can sold being donated to the Ukrainian Humanitarian Appeal.

Related topics:LiverpoolSocial mediaInstagram