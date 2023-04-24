Popular Liverpool brewery announces opening of new beer house

The new beerhouse will serve a range of drinks, and be dog friendly too!

A popular brewery is set to open a brand-new beerhouse in Merseyside. The team behind Neptune Brewery announced their new venue, Neptune Beerhouse, on social media on Monday (April 24) and locals are very excited.

In an Instagram post, Neptune Brewery said: “We are thrilled to say that Neptune Beerhouse is opening next Friday, 28th April.”

The beerhouse will be on Liverpool Road North, in Maghull, and will be open on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 12pm until 10pm.

Neptune Brewery said: “We cannot wait to welcome back those who were our previous taproom regulars, and offer a warm welcome to new customers.”

What will be on offer: Eight keg taps and a choice of wines, ciders, gin and vodka. Food by Two Cents Pizza will also be available on a monthly basis.

About the venue: Children are welcome until 5pm and dogs are welcome any time.