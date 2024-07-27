There is a simple way to quickly gauge the price range of drinks in a pub in Liverpool: ask for the cost of a pint of Carling and use it as a barometer. If it's anywhere near £5 then it's probably a good idea to walk out again.

Most people in the city know one of the best places to find a cheap pint is Wetherspoons - it’s one of the things the chain is famous for, along with crazy carpets and toilets located in the farthest reaches of the pub. There are 25 of them in Merseyside, so you are never too far away from one.

Depending on which Wetherspoons you drink in, the prices can still vary greatly. In Liverpool city centre, a short walk from Lime Street to Fleet Street could save you £1 per pint.

Pantry and Larder has conducted a study of over 300,000 prices from Wetherspoons around the UK and we have used the data to rank the chain’s Merseyside pubs by their price-per-pint, based on the price of Carling (the cheapest option).

The cost of a pint in Wetherspoons across UK varies by around 90%, with prices ranging from £2.34 to an eye-watering £6.30. Luckily, here in Merseyside, many of our Wetherspoons are at the lower end of the scale, with pints as cheap as £2.50.

Below we have ranked all of Merseyside's 25 Wetherspoons by the price of their pints - from most expensive to cheapest.

1 . The North Western, Lime Street (Liverpool) 🍺 Price for a pint of Carling: £4.29 | The North Western, JD Wetherspoon

2 . The Fall Well, St Johns Way (Liverpool) 🍺 Price for a pint of Carling: £4.07 | Google Street View

3 . The Richard John Blacker, Charlotte Row (Liverpool) 🍺 Price for a pint of Carling:£4.07 | Rodhullandemu/Wikimedia

4 . The Welkin, Whitechapel (Liverpool) 🍺 Price for a pint of Carling: £4.07 | Google