It’s almost time for the UEFA European Championship to kick off, with 24 clubs battling it out to be named the best in Europe.

The group stage will begin in Munich on June 14, starting with Germany v Scotland. England will face Serbia for their first group match on June 16, competing at Gelsenkirchen at 8.00pm, before later facing Denmark and Slovenia. Should they place at the top of group (C), they will compete in the Round of 16, which is followed by the semi-finals, quarter-finals and grand final.

The championship will run until July 14, and England fans are hoping the Three Lions will make it through to the grand final at Olympiastadion in Berlin. But, where is the best place to watch the Euros in Liverpool? Below are some of Liverpool city centre’s top pubs and bars which will show all three of England’s group matches this June, and promise great beer and an even better atmosphere. Let us know your favourite in the comments.

1 . BOXPARK Liverpool, Baltic Triangle Throughout June, BOXPARK Liverpool will screen all three of England’s group matches, as well as providing entertainment. Atomic Kitten will return to the venue to perform their iconic ‘Whole Again’ Southgate remix alongside other hits at England’s opening match against Serbia on June 16, as well as showing all Euro 2024 matches. | PR Photo: PR

2 . O'Neill's, Hanover Street Popular Irish pub, O'Neill's, will show all Euro 2024 games and is accepting advance bookings. Customers can order food and drink via the app too so no missing out on any action. | Google Street View Photo: Google Street View

3 . Einstein Bier Haus, Fleet Street Einstein Bier Haus will screen every Euro 2024 match and offer great German beer. Known for being a great spot for live sports, the venue will be walk-in only. | Einstein Bier Haus Photo: Einstein Bier Haus