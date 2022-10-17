These venues all opened recently and have been loved by foodies and pub goers.

New bars, pubs and restaurants are constantly coming to Liverpool, as more companies and independents want to part of the city.

From fried chicken to luxury Asian dining, we’ve seen many new venues join Liverpool over the last year, that are definitely worth visiting.

Let us know what you think.

Undefined: related

1. Nova Scotia, Mann Island Nova Scotia opened in June on Mann Island. It is open every day in the heart of Liverpool’s waterfront. Photo Sales

2. Friesday, Duke Street Friesday Belgian Fries is now open on Duke Street, offering authentic Belgian fries with a variety of toppings. Photo Sales

3. Slim Chickens, Liverpool One Slim Chickens joined the terrace at Liverpool One, serving up a range of friend chicken and several vegan options. Photo: Slim Chickens Photo Sales

4. The Red Lion, Slater Street The Red Lion joined the popular Slater Street to serve up excellent beer and bar snacks. They have a lovely outdoor eating area - feels like you’re abroad! Photo Sales