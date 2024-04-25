'Simply sensational' - I track down the best sandwiches in Liverpool

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The humble sandwich, the go-to lunch for millions of people across the UK and beyond. The nation's devotion to clubs, subs, wraps, rolls, baguettes, bagels, toasties and paninis with all their accompanying fillings is something that should be studied. But what are Liverpool's best butties?

Armed with local knowledge and a series of recommendations I hit the road to find the answer to that question. And these three places were top of my list...

Derek’s Rubenstien sandwich costs £9. You get beef pastrami, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, dill pickles, and their in-house mustard sauce, all served up on a challah knot. Image: Emily Bonner

🥪 The much-hyped Derek’s serves up New York style sandwiches in their two locations; on Allerton Road in South Liverpool and College Road in Crosby. I opted for the Rubenstien. For £9 you get: beef pastrami, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, dill pickles, and their in-house mustard sauce, all served up on a challah knot. This was simply sensational. More than generously filled with peppery pastrami, the pickles and sauce really cut through the richness and that bread was as soft as a pillow. I’d give it 10/10 and would definitely eat it again.

The Bagelry's Philly Cheese Steak on an onion bagel. It is filled of marinated steak and sautéed onions, peppers, mustard mayo and Bagelry cheese sauce. Image: Emily Bonner

🥯 The Bagelry is an independent bagel and coffee shop based in Liverpool. Their flagship store is on Nelson Street, in the heart of Chinatown, whilst their newest location is nestled in the leafy suburbs of Mossley Hill on Dovedale Road. After much debate, I opted for their Philly Cheese Steak on an onion bagel. The filling of marinated steak with sautéed onions, peppers, mustard mayo and Bagelry cheese sauce was really tasty. Though be warned, this one can get really messy! For £9.85 it was the priciest butty I bought but it was extremely filling.

Cartoccio Italian Street Food's polpette al sugo, which translates to meatballs in tomato sauce. Image: Emily Bonner

🧆 Located on Aigburth Road, Cartoccio Italian Street Food Restaurant serves up pizza pockets with the filling of your choice. The interior is incredibly charming and their freshly baked, stuffed pizza pocket was equally alluring. Feeling nostalgic from my afterschool trips to a certain chain of sandwich shops, I went for their polpette al sugo, which translates to meatballs in tomato sauce. For £5 this was small but perfectly formed. The tomato sauce had great depth and the meatballs were succulent. I will definitely be returning, not just for that but I'd be interested in trying out their other menu items for a perfect lunchtime treat.