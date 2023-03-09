We list some of the best Irish pubs in Liverpool to head to this St Patrick’s Day, Friday March 17

St Patrick’s Day 2023 is just around the corner and what better way to celebrate than at a local Irish pub? The holiday which honours St. Patrick, the patron saint of Ireland, falls on Friday March 17, which marks the anniversary of his death.

Each year many outside of the Emerald Isle flock to their local Irish pubs for a taste of home and a pint of Guinness. While you can travel to Dublin via ferry or plane from Liverpool, we’ve compiled some of the best spots in the city that you can head to this St Patrick’s Day.

There will no doubt be plenty of celebrations, whether you’re Irish or not. Whether it’s for the food or the booze, there’s something for everyone at an Irish pub.

Let’s explore the top-ranked Irish pubs and bars in Liverpool, from O’Neill’s to Flanagan’s Apple.

Flanagan’s Apple

Tripadvisor’s top-rated place to sample Irish ales and spirits in Liverpool is the Flanagan’s Apple as per reviewers.

The bar currently has a rating of 4.5 out of a possible 5 based on over 600 visitor reviews, and it is listed to be the 56th best restaurant venue in the city.

The establishment’s high customer reviews was noted last year as Flanagans Apple was named the Traveller’s Choice by Tripadvisor reviewers in 2022.

One five-star review of the place described the place as a “very friendly bar”, while another dubbed it as one of their “favourite places” in the city.

Where is it?: 18 Mathew Street, Liverpool L2 6RE England

Find out more about Flanagan’s Apple or book a table via Tripadvisor.

McCooley’s

Another spot to consider venturing to this St Patrick’s Day is McCooley’s, which also has several high ratings from visitors.

Just a brief walk from Liverpool Central station, the venue is located in the heart of the city’s nightlife scene.

McCooley’s has a rating of 4 out of 5 on Tripadvisor, which reflects more than 590 reviews from customers and locals.

Looking back on their experience at the venue, one visitor wrote: “Our experience at the bar was really good, the service was quick and friendly, and the food was lovely.”

Where is it?: Holmes Building 46-50 Wood Street Concert Square Bars And Clubs Liverpool, Liverpool L1 4AQ England

Find out more about McCooley’s or book a table via Tripadvisor.

Molly Malones

Molly Malones has quickly become a fan favourite among visitors exploring the gems that Liverpool has to offer.

While the venue only has just over 170 reviews on Tripadvisor, Molly Malones has already earned a rating of 4 out of 5 on the trusted review site.

As well as offering a mix of Irish ales and spirits to visitors, the venue is also favoured for its live music.

One satisfied customer dubbed the bar to have both “friendly staff” and “reasonable prices” as well as “fantastic live music.”

Where is it?: 25-27 Victoria Street, Liverpool L1 6BD England

Find out more about Molly Malones or book a table via Tripadvisor.

Pogue Mahones

If you’re hoping to ring in St Patrick’s Day with a pint of Guinness, you might want to check out Pogue Mahones.

The Irish-themed pub has become a hot spot among both locals and visitors, as it has been dubbed to have the “best Guinness in Liverpool” by reviewers.

One Tripadvisor user fondly looked back on their visit as they remarked they had the “best Guinness” at the venue while they were in Liverpool.

Pogue Mahones has a current rating of 4.5 out of 5 based on 75 Tripadvisor reviews.

Where is it?: 77 Seel Street, Liverpool L1 4BB England

Find out more about Pogue Mahones or book a table via Tripadvisor.

O’Neill’s Liverpool

Searching for a taste of home and a friendly atmosphere, then O’Neill’s may just be the spot for that warm welcome.

Located in the buzz of Liverpool’s central nightlife, O’Neill is another beloved Irish bar to locals and visitors alike.

The pub currently has a rating of 4 out of 5 on Tripadvisor, with over 460 reviews from visitors.

Reflecting on a past visit, one customer noted the venue to have a “great atmosphere,” with a second visitor titling their review as “The best atmosphere.”

Where is it?: 68 Hanover Street, Liverpool L1 4AG England