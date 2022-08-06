The best eateries in the city as rated by dinners and what dishes to try first.

With the summer holidays in full-swing, more people are visiting Liverpool city centre and looking for places to eat.

The city has such an enormous range of excellent eateries, that it can be difficult to choose where to go.

With the help of Tripadvisor and local restauranters, we’ve created a list of the top ten restaurants guaranteed to impress.

1. Aldente Restaurant & Bar

Aldente Restaurant & Bar. Image: Google

• Where: Lark Lane, Aigburth

• Rating: 5/5

• Most popular dish: Sirloin Steak

Aldente offers Mediterranean and Italian cuisine, and provides options for all dietary requirements. Rated number one on Tripadvisor, Aldente is consistently praised for value for money, excellent service and lovely staff.

Recent reviewers have said: “Never been anywhere this nice before” and “the best carbonara I’ve ever had.”

2. Luca

• Where: Allerton Road, Woolton

• Rating: 5/5

• Most popular dish: Pappardelle al Ragu or Goat’s Cheese Salad

Italian restaurant Luca, is a fan favourite, offering Italian ‘tapas’ style small-plates. Often fully booked due to demand, Luca is praised for fair prices, large portions and great customer service.

Recent reviewers said: “Amazing food and service (with a smile)” and “I don’t eat meat or fish and there was a good choice for me as that had been well considered on the menu.”

3. Greek Taverna

Greek Taverna, Bold Street. Image: Google

• Where: Bold Street, City Centre

• Rating: 5/5

• Most popular dish: Chicken Skordates

Known for authentic Greek dishes, Greek Taverna has been a favourite amongst locals and tourists for years. They offer a wide range of vegetarian and vegan options, and are praised for excellent customer service.

Recent reviewers said: “Both the food and the staff are absolutely fantastic” and “lovely food and a nice atmosphere.”

4. NOSO

• Where: Longmoor Lane, Orrell Park

• Rating: 5/5

• Most popular dish: Chicken Pepito

Serving Venezuelan fusion food, Noso offers new, unique meals, for reasonable prices. They are praised for their authentic, homemade dishes and friendly staff.

A recent reviewer said: “Since a friend introduced me to Noso a few months back, I have returned so many times and I’m blown away each time. As a big foodie I like to try different places but I always come back to Noso!”

5. Akaysa

Akaysa, Bold Street. Image: @boldstreet/twitter

• Where: Bold Street, City Centre

• Rating: 5/5

• Most popular dish: Chicken or Lamb Shish

Akaysa is an authentic Turkish restaurant, known for hilarious staff and excellent service.

Recents reviewers said: “Best kebab outside of Turkey” and “couldn’t fault this small restaurant - staff very friendly and attentive.”

6. Cowshed

• Where: Seel Street, City Centre

• Rating: 5/5

• Most popular dish: Fillet Steak

Cowshed is one of the city’s most popular steakhouses, in the heart of Liverpool. They recieve consistent praise for perfectly cooked meat, and also offer vegetarian options.

Recents reviewers said: “Consistently exceptional” and “probably the best steakhouse we’ve visited.”

7. Turtle Bay

Turtle Bay, Liverpool. Image: Google

• Where: Hanover Street, City Centre

• Rating: 5/5

• Most popular dish: Cocktails

The popular Caribbean chain, Turtle Bay, has two restaurants in the city centre, with the Hanover Street branch rated the best. With a vast cocktail menu and variety of options for dietary requirements, Turtle Bay is at number 7 on Tripadvisor.

A recent reviewer said: “I had an excellent time, the staff were amazing and the drinks were sensational. Can’t wait to go again.”

8. Shiraz Palace

• Where: Ranelagh Street, City Centre

• Rating: 5/5

• Most popular dish: Mixed Kebab

Shiraz Palace offer delicious Mediterranean & Middle Eastern cuisine, as well as serving breakfast dishes such as a full English. Popular for special occassions and spontaneous meals out, Shiraz Palace are praised for quick, efficient service.

A recent reviewer said: “Friendly staff, quick service, really tasty food, nice selection of drinks and a good, lively atmosphere. Went back the following night.”

9. Rudy’s Neapolitan Pizza

Rudy’s Neapolitan Pizza. Image: Google

• Where: Castle Street, City Centre

• Rating: 4.5/5

• Most popular dish: Pizza Margherita

Providing the city with authentic Italian pizza, Rudy’s have multiple locations in Liverpool but Castle Street remains the favourite. They have a wide range of vegetarian and vegan options, and the pizzas are reasonably priced.

A recent reviewer said: “We eat out at Italian restaurants often and have never had such tasty pizza. It was also very reasonably priced.”

10. Gustum

• Where: Rose Lane, Mossley Hill

• Rating: 4.5/5

• Most popular dish: Chef’s Special

Gustum Bar and Restaurant offer barbecue and Turkish cuisine, and serve large portions, with a smile.

A recent reviewer said: "Great service, amazing food and such reasonable prices, I honestly don't think it can be rivalled at all either as a pre planned visit or a last minute walk in."