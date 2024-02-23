Amid a cost of living crisis and spiralling prices it's more important than ever to keep a close eye on those pennies. But it's still possible to get out there and enjoy yourself on a budget.

When it comes to food, Liverpool has a whole host of restaurants, cafes and canteens to choose from and there's a wide range of prices too. So, we have conducted some research to seek out 10 of the best eateries offering quality food for £10 or under.

All of our selected restaurants have a five-star hygiene rating from Food Standards Agency inspectors and all have at least a 4.4 out of five rating on Google Reviews. We have also picked out a wide variety of cuisines, including Italian, English, Indian, Lebanese, Greek, Thai and vegetarian options.

The majority of the restaurants are within the city centre and easy reach of Liverpool ONE, so, if you are out in town and find yourself getting peckish these are great options. See below for our choice of the 10 best cheap eats in Liverpool....

1 . Carlisi, Dale Street 🍽️ Carlisi is a modern, Italian and Mediterranean-fusion bar and restaurant. 📋 There is plenty on the menu for well under £10 - ranging from street food like arancini (£3.50) to calabrese foccacia (£6.50) and Carlisi's signature lasagne (£7.00). 💬 "Friendly atmosphere, home cooked Italian tapas dishes and excellent service." ⭐Carlisi was given a five star hygiene rating in July 2019 and has a 4.9 out of five rating on Google from 548 reviews. 📍 92 Dale Street Liverpool L2 5TF Photo: Carlisi Liverpool/Facebook

2 . A Small Fish In A Big Pond, Water Street 🍽️ An independent coffee shop with an eclectic mix of seating options and winner of a Tripadvisor Travellers Choice award. 📋 The menu is full of lunch-time classics such as soup, sandwiches, toasties (from ££4.15) and slices of cake (from £2.05). 💬 "Such a cute little cafe with superb friendly staff and excellent service." ⭐ A Small Fish In A Big Pond was given a five star hygiene rating in December 2018 and has a five out of five rating on Google from 102 reviews. 📍 Cafe 16 Water Street Liverpool L2 8TD Photo: Andrejs/stock.adobe

3 . American Pizza Slice, Bold Street 🍽️ A Liverpool institution selling pizza by the slice. 📋 Good-sized slices cost from between £2.90 (New York Margherita) and £3.15 (New York Halloumi) and a Budweiser comes in at around £3.15. So it's possible to have pizza and beer for under £10. However, a full pizza is from £18 to £21. 💬 "Really enjoyed the two slices I had on my visit. This is a really great place for a quick and inexpensive bite to eat!" ⭐ American Pizza Slice was given a five star hygiene rating in February 2019 and has a 4.6 out of five rating on Google from 778 reviews. 📍 122 Bold Street Liverpool L1 4JA Photo: American Pizza Slice/Google