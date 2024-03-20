A pre-gig pint is all part of the experience of going to watch some of the biggest bands, performers and comedians on the scene at Liverpool's M&S Bank Arena. And there is a wide range of pubs and bars within less than a 15 walk of the waterfront venue to cater for all your varying needs.
From CAMRA-award winning pubs and dockside sunset views to sports bars, party atmospheres and cheap pints, we've got you covered in our guide. The locations range from a 12 minute walk away to a one minute stroll to the M&S Bank Arena. Some specialise in beer, others cocktails and there is a range of food options too.
Listed below - in no particular order - are 10 of the best pubs and bars within easy reach of the arena.
1. Baltic Fleet, Wapping
🍺 The Baltic Fleet is a popular independent pub dating back to the 19th century, serving a range of local beers and spirits, including its own ales which are brewed in the pub cellars once used by smugglers. It has a lovely outdoor seating area, equipped with heaters for those colder days and nights, as well as seats inside. The CAMRA award-winning pub also does ‘simple well cooked/priced lunchtime food such as traditional Scouse’ 👣 It's a 10 min walk to the M&S Arena. Photo: Baltic Fleet/Google
2. Bierkeller, Thomas Steers Way
🍻 The Bierkeller is a bright basement bar with bench and booth seating. A good choice for students as it offers discounts. With good food, a relaxed atmosphere, cheap drinks and a great location it's hard to go wrong. 👣 It's a 12 minute walk to the arena. Photo: Google/Bierkeller
3. Revolution, Albert Dock
🍸 Revolution offers comfort-food classics and nightly happy hours. It is situated right on the waterfront, ensuring a good view of the docks. Great for cocktail lovers but offering a bit of everything. 👣 It also happens to be only 5 minutes from the M&S arena. Photo: Google/Revolution
4. The Pump House, Royal Albert Dock
🌅The Pump House pub offers a cosy, relaxed atmosphere with great views of the Royal Albert Dock and outside seating. Situated right at the heart of the iconic area in Liverpool it's great for those who enjoy a quiet drink in front of the sunset. 👣 It is a seven minute walk to the arena. Photo: Wangkun Jia/stock.adobe