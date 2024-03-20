1 . Baltic Fleet, Wapping

🍺 The Baltic Fleet is a popular independent pub dating back to the 19th century, serving a range of local beers and spirits, including its own ales which are brewed in the pub cellars once used by smugglers. It has a lovely outdoor seating area, equipped with heaters for those colder days and nights, as well as seats inside. The CAMRA award-winning pub also does ‘simple well cooked/priced lunchtime food such as traditional Scouse’ 👣 It's a 10 min walk to the M&S Arena. Photo: Baltic Fleet/Google