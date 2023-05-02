2 . Wavertree Town Hall, Wavertree

Wavertree Town Hall is in second place, with 5 out of 5 stars and over 200 reviews. The venue serves a traditional menu with some well known family favourites and classic cocktails. One reviewer said: “Another visit here this time for a meal for my birthday. Wonderful as always, food is always amazing. We had quite a few plates, including Sea bass, the ribs and the apple tart which was on the specials. Absolute perfection. To top it off the staff all sang happy birthday which was a lovely end to a great night.” Photo: Tripadvisor