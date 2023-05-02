Register
The 10 best restaurants in Liverpool according to Trip Advisor reviews

These are the highest rated eateries on Trip Advisor.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 2nd May 2023, 16:29 BST

Liverpool’s vast food and drink scene continues to impress, with a wide range of cuisines and dining styles, from fine dining to street food markets.

With so many amazing options, it can be difficult to know where to begin but, Trip Advisor reviewers make that task a little bit easier, providing their honest opinion on their dining experiences.

We’ve put together a gallery of the top ten restaurants in Liverpool, according to Trip Advisor reviews. From Venezuelan delicacies to Turkish kebab, dishes at these restaurants have received high praise.

Coming in at number one is Akaysa, with 5 out of 5 stars and over 450 reviews. The Turkish restaurant on Bold Street serves a range of dishes, including kebabs. One reviewer said: "Best restaurant food we've had for a long time. Excellent service, nice surroundings and reasonably priced. Highly recommended."

1. Akaysa, Bold Street

Coming in at number one is Akaysa, with 5 out of 5 stars and over 450 reviews. The Turkish restaurant on Bold Street serves a range of dishes, including kebabs. One reviewer said: “Best restaurant food we’ve had for a long time. Excellent service, nice surroundings and reasonably priced. Highly recommended.” Photo: @boldstreet/twitter

Wavertree Town Hall is in second place, with 5 out of 5 stars and over 200 reviews. The venue serves a traditional menu with some well known family favourites and classic cocktails. One reviewer said: "Another visit here this time for a meal for my birthday. Wonderful as always, food is always amazing. We had quite a few plates, including Sea bass, the ribs and the apple tart which was on the specials. Absolute perfection. To top it off the staff all sang happy birthday which was a lovely end to a great night."

2. Wavertree Town Hall, Wavertree

Wavertree Town Hall is in second place, with 5 out of 5 stars and over 200 reviews. The venue serves a traditional menu with some well known family favourites and classic cocktails. One reviewer said: “Another visit here this time for a meal for my birthday. Wonderful as always, food is always amazing. We had quite a few plates, including Sea bass, the ribs and the apple tart which was on the specials. Absolute perfection. To top it off the staff all sang happy birthday which was a lovely end to a great night.” Photo: Tripadvisor

At number three is Blackdoor, a bar and bistro which serves an excellent range of pub food and street food. It has 5 stars on Trip Advisor and one reviewer said: "The BEST breakfast in West Derby, great service. Thank you for always looking after me and my mum and dad."

3. Blackdoor Bar & Bistro, West Derby

At number three is Blackdoor, a bar and bistro which serves an excellent range of pub food and street food. It has 5 stars on Trip Advisor and one reviewer said: “The BEST breakfast in West Derby, great service. Thank you for always looking after me and my mum and dad.” Photo: Tripadvisor

Rudy's opened their third Liverpool venue in December last year, and it is already ranked number four on Trip Advisor, with 5 stars. One reviewer said: "I have walked past this restaurant many times thinking that I must try it as the smell is so fabulous. It definitely lived up to its hype. We easily reserved a table online and were seated straight away. The service was efficient and the pizzas were amazing. We will definitely be returning."

4. Rudy’s, Albert Dock

Rudy’s opened their third Liverpool venue in December last year, and it is already ranked number four on Trip Advisor, with 5 stars. One reviewer said: “I have walked past this restaurant many times thinking that I must try it as the smell is so fabulous. It definitely lived up to its hype. We easily reserved a table online and were seated straight away. The service was efficient and the pizzas were amazing. We will definitely be returning.” Photo: Emma Dukes

Related topics:Restaurants