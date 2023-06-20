Register
The 11 best burger joints in Liverpool, according to Google reviews and food hygiene ratings

All these burger places have been given five stars by food inspectors and rated highly by at least 100 customers.

Dominic Raynor
By Dominic Raynor
Published 20th Jun 2023, 12:08 BST

Where are the best burgers in Liverpool? It’s a simple question, but one that has a host of different answers, depending on who you ask. Everyone has their own favourite style of burger and a view on where to get it.

To help, we have compiled a list of 11 of the best burger joints in Liverpool based on five star hygiene ratings from the Food Standards Agency and customer rankings on Google Reviews, for outlets that have at least 100 reviews.

So, these eateries should be spotless and offer the tastiest food. They are listed below in alphabetical order.

Almost Famous has a 4.4 ⭐ rating on Google Reviews from 1.8k reviews and was handed five stars by the Food Standards Agency in August 2022.

1. Almost Famous, Parr Street

Boss Burger has a 4.8 ⭐ rating on Google Reviews from 114 reviews and was handed five stars by the Food Standards Agency in November 2018.

2. Boss Burger, Dunbabin Road

Byron has a 4.3 ⭐ rating on Google Reviews from 1.8k reviews and was handed five stars by the Food Standards Agency in April 2021.

3. Byron, Paradise St

Gourmet Burger Kitchen has a 4.3 ⭐ rating on Google Reviews from 505 reviews and was handed five stars by the Food Standards Agency in October 2021.

4. Fat Hippo, Bold Street

