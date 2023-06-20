The 11 best burger joints in Liverpool, according to Google reviews and food hygiene ratings
All these burger places have been given five stars by food inspectors and rated highly by at least 100 customers.
Where are the best burgers in Liverpool? It’s a simple question, but one that has a host of different answers, depending on who you ask. Everyone has their own favourite style of burger and a view on where to get it.
To help, we have compiled a list of 11 of the best burger joints in Liverpool based on five star hygiene ratings from the Food Standards Agency and customer rankings on Google Reviews, for outlets that have at least 100 reviews.
So, these eateries should be spotless and offer the tastiest food. They are listed below in alphabetical order.