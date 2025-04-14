The top 11 best kebab shops and restaurants in Liverpool according to your Tripadvisor reviews

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 14th Apr 2025, 12:27 BST

Discover the top 11 kebab shops and restaurants in Liverpool based on your TripAdvisor reviews. Let us know your favourites.

There’s no denying people in Liverpool loves a kebab, whether that be enjoying a sit-down shish or a sauce-covered doner after a night out. But, where is the best place in the city for a kebab?

We have found the top 11 restaurants and takeaways in Liverpool for a delicious kebab, according to your reviews and ratings. We have created the list using Tripadvisor’s ‘Best Doner Kebab in Liverpool’ category. Among the venues listed are kebab shops and takeaways as well as restaurants serving kebabs.

Take a look at the list below and let us know your favourites.

Greek Taverna, Bold Street, Liverpool.

1. Greek Taverna, Bold Street, Liverpool.

Greek Taverna, Bold Street, Liverpool. | Google

German Doner Kebab, Whitechapel, Liverpool.

2. German Doner Kebab, Whitechapel, Liverpool

German Doner Kebab, Whitechapel, Liverpool. | BristolWorld

Akasya, Bold Street, Liverpool.

3. Akasya, Bold Street, Liverpool.

Akasya, Bold Street, Liverpool. | Akasya

Defne Turkish BBQ Restaurant, Fazakerley, Liverpool.

4. Defne Turkish BBQ Restaurant, Fazakerley, Liverpool

Defne Turkish BBQ Restaurant, Fazakerley, Liverpool. | Defne Turkish BBQ Restaurant

