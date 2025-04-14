There’s no denying people in Liverpool loves a kebab, whether that be enjoying a sit-down shish or a sauce-covered doner after a night out. But, where is the best place in the city for a kebab?

We have found the top 11 restaurants and takeaways in Liverpool for a delicious kebab, according to your reviews and ratings. We have created the list using Tripadvisor’s ‘Best Doner Kebab in Liverpool’ category. Among the venues listed are kebab shops and takeaways as well as restaurants serving kebabs.

Take a look at the list below and let us know your favourites.

1 . Greek Taverna, Bold Street, Liverpool. Greek Taverna, Bold Street, Liverpool. | Google

2 . German Doner Kebab, Whitechapel, Liverpool German Doner Kebab, Whitechapel, Liverpool. | BristolWorld

3 . Akasya, Bold Street, Liverpool. Akasya, Bold Street, Liverpool. | Akasya

4 . Defne Turkish BBQ Restaurant, Fazakerley, Liverpool Defne Turkish BBQ Restaurant, Fazakerley, Liverpool. | Defne Turkish BBQ Restaurant