The 12 best fish and chip shops in Liverpool according to hygiene ratings and Google reviews

There are few things in life better than a chippy tea and these eateries have all been given five stars by food inspectors and rated highly by customers.

Dominic Raynor
By Dominic Raynor
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 11:46 BST

Liverpool has a huge and ever expanding range of food outlets but the chippy remains one of the most popular options in the city and the UK. There is even a special day to celebrate the unofficial national dish - National Fish and Chip Day - which just so happens to be today (June 2).

So, just in case you need an excuse to indulge in your favourite chippy tea, you have one. The question now is, where are you going to get it from?

To help, we have compiled a list of 12 of the best chippies in Liverpool based on five star hygiene ratings by the Food Standards Agency and customer rankings on Google Reviews. They are listed below in alphabetical order.

Ada Su’s has a 4.8 ⭐ rating on Google Reviews and was handed five stars by the Food Standards Agency in 2023.

1. Ada Su’s Fish and Chips, Walton

Ada Su’s has a 4.8 ⭐ rating on Google Reviews and was handed five stars by the Food Standards Agency in 2023. Photo: Google

Aigburth Fish & Chip has a 4.5 ⭐ rating on Google Reviews and was handed five stars by the Food Standards Agency in 2019.

2. Aigburth Fish & Chip, Aigburth

Aigburth Fish & Chip has a 4.5 ⭐ rating on Google Reviews and was handed five stars by the Food Standards Agency in 2019. Photo: Google

Andy’s has a 4.1 ⭐ rating on Google Reviews and was handed five stars by the Food Standards Agency in 2019.

3. Andy’s Fish & Chips, Lark Lane

Andy’s has a 4.1 ⭐ rating on Google Reviews and was handed five stars by the Food Standards Agency in 2019. Photo: Google

Docklands has a 4.2 ⭐ rating on Google Reviews and was handed five stars by the Food Standards Agency in 2019.

4. Docklands Fish and Chips, Royal Albert Dock

Docklands has a 4.2 ⭐ rating on Google Reviews and was handed five stars by the Food Standards Agency in 2019. Photo: Local TV

Related topics:TeaGoogleFood Standards Agency