Home to brilliant restaurants and buzzing bars, people travel from far and wide to try what foodie delights Liverpool has to offer.

Whether you’re after classic British dishes or the opportunity to try new flavours from overseas, there is something for everyone in the city.

Time Out has named the ‘25 best restaurants in Liverpool’, including newly-opened eateries and old favourites.

Take a look at the list below and add them to your 2024 'must visit' list...

1 . Roski, Rodney Street, Liverpool Owned by MasterChef The Professional’s winner and Michelin Star chef, Anton Piotrowski, Roski serves innovative, unique food. Located on Rodney Street, diners should expect homegrown British ingredients and Insta-worthy pictures. Photo: Roski

2 . Maray, Albert Dock, Liverpool Maray is situated right in the heart of the Albert Dock, with outdoor booths perfect perfect for enjoying the view, even in colder weather. Expect small plates, a range of cocktails and dockside views. Photo: Maray

3 . Madre, Albert Dock, Liverpool Located on the Albert Dock, Madre is a Mexican bar and restaurant, known for its margaritas and tacos. Expect great food and drink, as well as live music. Photo: Google Street View

4 . NORD, Old Hall Street, Liverpool NORD opened earlier this year, offering locally sourced ingredient led dining with a contemporary twist. Photo: NORD