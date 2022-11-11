Liverpool has many food offerings, from luxury dining experiences to amazing food stalls. However, sometimes you just fancy an English classic - fish and chips.
Luckily, Liverpool is full of incredible fish and chip shops, offering twists on the much-loved classic.
Here at the best places to grab fish and chips, according to Trip Advisor.
1. Yanni’s Traditional Fish & Chips
Yanni’s is rated top on Trip Advisor, with 4.5 stars and over 250 reviews. Located on Lord Street, in Liverpool city centre, it is loved by locals and tourists. Reviewers have said their food is ‘super’ and ‘great value.’
2. Johnny English Traditional Fish & Chips
Johnny English, Bold Street, has 4.5 stars on Trip Advisor and over 200 reviews. Multiple reviewers said it’s ‘the best in Liverpool.'
3. Byrnes Fish and Chips
Byrnes Fish and Chips have two branches, one in Walton and one in Norris Green. Operating for ninety years, they’re loved across Liverpool and have 4.5 Trip Advisor stars. Reviewers say their fish and chips is ‘excellent’ and ‘the best.'
4. World Famous Docklands Fish & Chip Shop
The World Famous Docklands Fish & Chip Shop, on Liverpool’s waterfront, has four stars on Trip Advisor. One reviewer said, ‘best chippy in town.'