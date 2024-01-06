Bars and restaurants across Liverpool have some amazing deals to take advantage of this January.

After Christmas, the vast majority of people will be feeling the squeeze on finances. After so much cash spent on presents, food and parties January can tend to feel like a bit of a downer.

However, that doesn't mean you have to stop going out and enjoying yourself. In fact, a good amount of restaurants in Liverpool are putting on special January deals to brighten your mood and make your mouth water.

Among the deals are steaks from Hawksmoore, Italian food from Gusto and cheap drinks from Revolution.Here are 10 of the best offers from Liverpool bars and restaurants for January 2022. Many of them have their own terms and conditions which can be found on their respective websites.

Gusto Italian

Deal - 50% off food.

50% off food. Available until - Jan 31.

Jan 31. Address - Edward Pavilion, Liverpool L3 4AF.

Gusto Italian on the Albert Dock is offering 50% off food for its Gold Rewards members all day from from Monday to Thursday and on Friday lunchtimes until the end of the month. Find out more here.

Frankie and Benny's

Deal - Five dishes for a fiver.

Five dishes for a fiver. Available until - From Jan 8 to Jan 21.

From Jan 8 to Jan 21. Address - Unit 2, Liverpool Shopping Park, Edge Ln, Old Swan, Liverpool L13 1FA.

For two weeks Frankie and Benny's is offering its Frankie's Fiver special, where guests can get some classic dishes like their cheeseburgers and a hot dogs for just £5. Find out more here.

Harrisons Bar and Kitchen,

Deal - 50% of all food.

50% of all food. Available until - January 31.

January 31. Address - 23 North John St, Liverpool L2 5QU

Harrisons Bar and Kitchen on North John Street is offering 50% off all food from Monday to Thursday throughout the whole of January, starting when the venue reopens on Monday, January 8. Find out more here.

Zenn

Deal - 50% off food.

50% off food. Available until - January 31.

January 31. Address - 49a Victoria St, Liverpool L1 6BL.

Zenn on Victoria Street is offering 50% off food on pre-booked reservations throughout the month. Find out more here.

Maray

Deal - 50% off vegetarian and vegan dishes.

50% off vegetarian and vegan dishes. Available until - January 31.

January 31. Address - 91 Bold St, Liverpool L1 4HF.

Maray is celebrating Green January this year by offering vegetarian and vegan dishes from its main menu with 50% off from Monday to Thursday. Find out more here.

Revolution

Deal - New drinks menu with prices as low as £2.99.

New drinks menu with prices as low as £2.99. Available until - January 31.

Address - Unit 4M, Atlantic Pavilion, Liverpool L3 4AE

Revolution on the Albert Dock has a new drinks menu for the month, offering a bargain night out with drinks prices as low as £2.99. Find out more here.

Marco Pierre White Steakhouse

Deal - 50% off.

50% off. Available until - January 31.

January 31. Address - 10 Chapel St, Liverpool L3 9AG.

The Marco Pierre White Steakhouse in Hotel Indigo on Water Street is offering a special January deal for 50% off your dining experience until the end of January. Find out more here.

Bacino

Deal - 50% off pizza.

Available until - January 31.

Address - 15 Parker St, Liverpool L1 1DJ

Customers can enjoy 50% off pizza at Bacino in Flannels throughout this January as they shop in the department store. This includes pizzas with toppings such as burrata, fennel sausage, goat's cheese and vegan margherita. Find out more here.

Hawksmoor

Deal - Steak and a side for £15.

Steak and a side for £15. Available until - January 31.

January 31. Address - 8 Brunswick St, Liverpool L2 0PL.

Throughout the month, customers at Hawksmoor can get one of their lean rump steaks and one of a selection of sides for just £15, from Monday to Saturday, 12pm to 6pm. Find out more here.

Bundobust

Deal - Special dishes throughout January.

Special dishes throughout January. Available until - February 12.

February 12. Address - First Floor, 17-19 Bold St, Liverpool L1 4DN