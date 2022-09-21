The best independent coffee shops and roasters in Liverpool

We all love coffee. We all love Liverpool. So why not choose one of the brilliant independent coffee shops located across the city to start your day and boost a local business at the same time.

In the UK, people drink 95 million cups of coffee per day. Image: Nomad_Soul - stock.adobe.com

Liverpool is filled with quirky and unique coffee shops, offering free wifi, speciality coffee and comfy spaces to get work and study done.

We’ve compiled a list of some of our favourite spots to get cosy with a cup of coffee.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bold Street Coffee

Bold Street Coffee. Opening Times : Mon-Sat - 8am-6pm | Sun - 9am-5pm

With over 22,000 followers on Instagram, this award-winning speciality coffee shop is in the heart of Liverpool city centre. Bold Street Coffee offers a range of coffee and teas including iced versions and dairy alternatives of oat, almond and coconut milk.

The food includes a selection of ‘bouys’ brioche buns with a variety of fillings. The Bold Street Bad Bouy consists of a sausage patty, fried egg, cheese, avocado and hollandaise.

📍89 Bold Street, Liverpool, L1 4HF (Google map)

Lovelocks Coffee

This dog-friendly coffee shop serves coffee made with beans roasted in Merseyside and ground on site.

The food at Lovelocks is freshly prepared by local independent bakers and patissiers and the menu offers vegan and gluten-free options.

Should you fall in love with the place, you can support the business by buying its merch of enamel pin badges, logo t-shirts or travel cups.

📍Unit 6, Old Haymarket, Liverpool, L1 6ER (Google map)

Bean There Coffee Shop

Opening Times : Mon-Fri - 8:30am-5pm | Sat-Sun - 9am-5pm

Based on the corner of the infamous Penny Lane and Smithdown Road, Bean There Coffee Shop has a decent children’s menu and offers interesting Middle Eastern and superfood salad bowls alongside a tasty-looking breakfast menu.

📍376 Smithdown Road, Liverpool, Merseyside, L15 5AN (Google map)

Rough Handmade

It’s all about the pastries to go with your coffee at the Rough Handmade boutique bakery in the Albert Dock. You can watch the bakers in action in the open kitchen and anything left over at the end of the day goes to charity.

📍Britannia Pavilion, Royal Albert Dock, Liverpool, L3 4AD (Google map)

92 Degrees

92°, Jamaica Street: Opening Times: Monday - Friday 08:30 - 18:00 | Saturday - Sunday 10:00 - 18:00 (Image: Google)

There are three coffee shops across Liverpool in Hardman Street , Jamaica Street and Myrtle Street and each branch has free wifi.

They are named 92 Degrees because 92°C is apparently the ‘perfect’ temperature for extracting an espresso with great body and flavour.

They use coffee from their own roastery and offer a subscription service. For £25 per month, you can have up to five coffees per day.

Student discount is available on the app, at 10%.

The Bagelry

Located in the heart of Chinatown, and within walking distance of many student buildings, The Bagelry offers a wide range of doughnuts, bagels and coffees.

Their bagels are like no other, filled with hash browns or vegan chicken, and they have indoor and outdoor seating.

📍42 Nelson St, Liverpool, L1 5DN (Google map)

Mother Espresso

Mother Espresso: Opening Times: Monday - Saturday 8.30 - 17.30 | Sunday 10.00 - 17.30 (Image: Google)

Mother Espresso is tucked away on Wood Street and has a range of coffees, pastries and lunch items. It is a popular spot for working professionals and students, and has free wifi.

Vegan doughnuts and pastries are available, as well as health drinks and sandwiches.

📍89 Wood Street, Liverpool, L1 4DQ (Google map)

Coffee and Fandisha

Coffee and Fandisha has been open since 2014 and is located in the Baltic Triangle, the owners say the idea for the venue stems from the traditional Ethiopian coffee ceremony where freshly brewed coffee is served alongside popcorn and ‘other little bits and pieces’.

They also serve food along with craft beers and wines, which they say are mostly locally sourced.

📍5 Brick St, Liverpool, L1 0BL (Google map)

LEAF

LEAF. Image: Google

LEAF Bold Street offers a huge selection of teas, from Blueberry Muffin white tea to your classic English breakfast tea. They also offer a selection of coffees, as well as milk alternatives.

The huge open space has tons of seating, and free wifi, perfect for having a cup of tea or coffee whilst studying.

📍65-67 Bold Street, Liverpool, L1 4EZ (Google map)

Ropes and Twines

Ropes and Twines is a speciality coffee shop and wine house, offering coffee in-house as well as selling their speciality roasts for you to make at home.

The quirky venue has comfy seats, seats at the coffee bar and is the ultimate laidback spot.

📍70 Bold St, Liverpool, L1 4HR (Google map)

MerseyMade

MerseyMade: Opening Hours: Monday – Friday: 8.30am – 6pm | Saturday: 9am – 6pm | Sunday: 10am – 5pm (Google: Image)

MerseyMade is a coffee shop and a shop selling a range of items from local artists, including jewellery, art and crafts.

📍98 Paradise St, Liverpool, L1 3HJ (Google map)

If you fancy creating a café atmosphere at home here are some other quality coffee roasters across Merseyside to try:-

☕ Neighbourhood Coffee Roasters - Proudly roasted in Liverpool.

☕ Joe Black Coffee - The finest fresh roasted coffee.