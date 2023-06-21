Going for an Indian or treating yourself to a delicous takeaway curry is one of life’s little pleasures, and Liverpool is brimming with excellent restaurants serving authentic Indian cuisine.

But, where should you go to fulfill your naan and jalfrezi fantasies? We’ve got you covered...

We’ve compiled a list of the best places to grab an Indian meal, using Google Reviews and food hygiene ratings from the Food Standards Agency. Each restaurant has at least 100 reviews and 4.3 stars or more on Google.

Here are the best* Indian restaurants and takeaways in Liverpool, in alphabetical order.

*Please note, some highly rated restaurants were ‘awaiting food hygiene inspections’ and have not been included.

1 . Akshaya - The Picture Drome, Kensington L7 2RN Akshaya has a 4.3 ⭐ rating on Google Reviews from 1,050 reviews and was handed five stars by the Food Standards Agency in January 2023. Photo: Akshaya

2 . Bundobust, Bold Street L1 4DN Bundobust has a 4.7 ⭐ rating on Google Reviews from 797 reviews and was handed five stars by the Food Standards Agency in July 2019. Photo: Emma Dukes

3 . Everest Kitchen, Mill Lane L12 7HZ Everest Kitchen has a 4.4 ⭐ rating on Google Reviews from 144 reviews and was handed five stars by the Food Standards Agency in May 2023.

4 . Holdi Indian, Woolton Street L25 5NH Holdi has a 4.4 ⭐ rating on Google Reviews from 444 reviews and was handed five stars by the Food Standards Agency in March 2019. Photo: @holdiwoolton via Instagram