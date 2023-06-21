13 best Indian restaurants and takeaways in Liverpool, according to Google reviews and food hygiene ratings
These eateries have impressed hygiene inspectors AND customers.
Going for an Indian or treating yourself to a delicous takeaway curry is one of life’s little pleasures, and Liverpool is brimming with excellent restaurants serving authentic Indian cuisine.
But, where should you go to fulfill your naan and jalfrezi fantasies? We’ve got you covered...
We’ve compiled a list of the best places to grab an Indian meal, using Google Reviews and food hygiene ratings from the Food Standards Agency. Each restaurant has at least 100 reviews and 4.3 stars or more on Google.
Here are the best* Indian restaurants and takeaways in Liverpool, in alphabetical order.
*Please note, some highly rated restaurants were ‘awaiting food hygiene inspections’ and have not been included.