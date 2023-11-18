Register
14 brilliant Liverpool restaurants where you can enjoy stunning views as you dine

Here are our top picks for delicious meals or cocktails with beautiful views of Liverpool and beyond.

By Emma Dukes
Published 15th Nov 2023, 16:45 GMT
Updated 18th Nov 2023, 22:43 GMT

Liverpool's incredible skyline, beautiful waterfront and English Heritage listed parks are a joy to behold. Sometimes you just need to sit and enjoy them.

Or even better, combine the picture perfect views with dining in some of the city's fantastic restaurants and bars

From fine-dining eateries to Instagram-worthy bars, here are our top picks for a meal with beautiful views of Liverpool and beyond...

1. Panoramic 34, West Tower, Liverpool L3 9PJ

2. 14 Bar and Grill, Daniel House, Bootle

3. PANAM Restaurant and Bar, Albert Dock, Liverpool

4. The Welsford Bistro, Liverpool Cathedral, St James Road, Liverpool

