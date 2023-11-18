Liverpool's incredible skyline, beautiful waterfront and English Heritage listed parks are a joy to behold. Sometimes you just need to sit and enjoy them.
Or even better, combine the picture perfect views with dining in some of the city's fantastic restaurants and bars.
From fine-dining eateries to Instagram-worthy bars, here are our top picks for a meal with beautiful views of Liverpool and beyond...
1. Panoramic 34, West Tower, Liverpool L3 9PJ
Panoramic 34 offers beautiful views of Liverpool and beyond. Famous for being Britain's tallest restaurant, the 34-floor eatery offers 360-degree views as you enjoy luxury food.
2. 14 Bar and Grill, Daniel House, Bootle
Fourteen floors up Daniel House in Bootle, 14 Bar & Grill offers incredible views over Liverpool and beyond. Specialising in small plates and sushi boxes, diners can sit in the comfortable chairs on the roof terrace surrounded by glass as they sip drinks and relax. Booking is required.
3. PANAM Restaurant and Bar, Albert Dock, Liverpool
PANAM is often listed as one of Liverpool's most-booked restaurants, with three bars, mezzanine dining, and a spectacular dockside view. The menu features hearty meals such as Scouse, fish and chips and homemade pie. Photo: PANAM
4. The Welsford Bistro, Liverpool Cathedral, St James Road, Liverpool
The Welsford Bistro is an independent restaurant located inside the incredible Liverpool Cathedral. Enjoy a meal amongst the stunning Cathedral arches or book a private meal in the Lady Chapel. Photo: The Welsford Bistro