The best places for afternoon tea in and around Liverpool according to our readers

These venues have been recommended by our readers.

Afternoon Tea Week is almost over but there is still plenty of time to enjoy the British tradition this weekend.

Whether you’re after a traditional afternoon tea or something a little bit different, there are many amazing options across Merseyside.

We asked LiverpoolWorld readers for their recommendations for the best afternoon tea in and around Liverpool, and received a number of responses.

Here are ten of Merseyside’s best venues for afternoon tea, according to you!

1 . 52 Rose Lane Bistro, Rose Lane Afternoon tea at 52 Rose Lane Bistro involves sandwiches, savoury pastries, scones and a range of sweet treats. Photo: 52 Rose Lane Bistro

2 . Titanic Hotel, Stanley Dock Afternoon tea at the Titanic Hotel includes a selection of finger sandwiches, sweet treats and scones with cream and jam paired with a glass of Prosecco. There are also dedicated menus for dietary requirements. Photo: Albert Dock

3 . Lily’s Victorian Tearooms, St Helens Lily’s Victorian Tearooms serve up a range of sweet and savoury delights in their afternoon tea, as well as delicious breakfasts.

4 . The London Carriage Works, Hope Street The London Carriage Works’ afternoon tea features a selection of homemade cakes, scones and sandwiches. Throughout August, guests can also get a free glass of fizz. Photo: The London Carriage Works

