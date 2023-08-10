Register
The best places for afternoon tea in and around Liverpool according to our readers

These venues have been recommended by our readers.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 10th Aug 2023, 12:47 BST

Afternoon Tea Week is almost over but there is still plenty of time to enjoy the British tradition this weekend.

Whether you’re after a traditional afternoon tea or something a little bit different, there are many amazing options across Merseyside.

We asked LiverpoolWorld readers for their recommendations for the best afternoon tea in and around Liverpool, and received a number of responses.

Here are ten of Merseyside’s best venues for afternoon tea, according to you!

Afternoon tea at 52 Rose Lane Bistro involves sandwiches, savoury pastries, scones and a range of sweet treats.

1. 52 Rose Lane Bistro, Rose Lane

1. 52 Rose Lane Bistro, Rose Lane

Afternoon tea at 52 Rose Lane Bistro involves sandwiches, savoury pastries, scones and a range of sweet treats.

Afternoon tea at the Titanic Hotel includes a selection of finger sandwiches, sweet treats and scones with cream and jam paired with a glass of Prosecco. There are also dedicated menus for dietary requirements.

2. Titanic Hotel, Stanley Dock

2. Titanic Hotel, Stanley Dock

Afternoon tea at the Titanic Hotel includes a selection of finger sandwiches, sweet treats and scones with cream and jam paired with a glass of Prosecco. There are also dedicated menus for dietary requirements.

Lily’s Victorian Tearooms serve up a range of sweet and savoury delights in their afternoon tea, as well as delicious breakfasts.

3. Lily’s Victorian Tearooms, St Helens

3. Lily's Victorian Tearooms, St Helens

Lily's Victorian Tearooms serve up a range of sweet and savoury delights in their afternoon tea, as well as delicious breakfasts.

The London Carriage Works’ afternoon tea features a selection of homemade cakes, scones and sandwiches. Throughout August, guests can also get a free glass of fizz.

4. The London Carriage Works, Hope Street

4. The London Carriage Works, Hope Street

The London Carriage Works' afternoon tea features a selection of homemade cakes, scones and sandwiches. Throughout August, guests can also get a free glass of fizz.

