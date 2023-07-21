You might think your nan makes it best, but these places come pretty close.

Scouse has to be the most famous and probably favourite dish local to Liverpool, with everyone thinking their family makes it best.

Whether you believe the meat should be chunks of beef or lamb, you prefer the meat minced or you prefer it with no meat at all, it really is the city’s most iconic meal.

The hearty stew is a staple of pretty much every scouse household but, is also served up at a range of restaurants and cafes across the city.

We asked our readers which eateries serve up the best - and most authentic Scouse - perfect for trying our local dish for the first time.

1 . Ma Egerton’s Stage Door, Pudsey Street Many people said Ma Egerton’s does the best Scouse in town. Classic Scouse is available daily and Ma’s Scouse Pud is available on Sundays - served in a Yorkshire pudding. Photo: Ma Egerton’s

2 . Smugglers Cove, Royal Albert Dock Liverpool Our very own Emily raves about the Scouse at Smugglers Cove, served with pickled beetroot HP brown sauce and bread. Photo: Local TV

3 . Sudley House, Aigburth Sudley House serves up authentic Scouse at their cafe, as do many other National Museums Liverpool venues. They also have a recipe you can try at home on their website.

4 . The Liverpool, James Street The Liverpool is a family-friendly city centre bar, serving a range of drinks and, of course, homemade Scouse. Photo: The Liverpool

