The best restaurants serving up authentic Scouse in Liverpool - according to our readers

You might think your nan makes it best, but these places come pretty close.

Emma Dukes
Published 21st Jul 2023, 15:08 BST

Scouse has to be the most famous and probably favourite dish local to Liverpool, with everyone thinking their family makes it best.

Whether you believe the meat should be chunks of beef or lamb, you prefer the meat minced or you prefer it with no meat at all, it really is the city’s most iconic meal.

The hearty stew is a staple of pretty much every scouse household but, is also served up at a range of restaurants and cafes across the city.

We asked our readers which eateries serve up the best - and most authentic Scouse - perfect for trying our local dish for the first time.

Many people said Ma Egerton’s does the best Scouse in town. Classic Scouse is available daily and Ma’s Scouse Pud is available on Sundays - served in a Yorkshire pudding.

1. Ma Egerton’s Stage Door, Pudsey Street

Many people said Ma Egerton’s does the best Scouse in town. Classic Scouse is available daily and Ma’s Scouse Pud is available on Sundays - served in a Yorkshire pudding. Photo: Ma Egerton’s

Our very own Emily raves about the Scouse at Smugglers Cove, served with pickled beetroot HP brown sauce and bread.

2. Smugglers Cove, Royal Albert Dock Liverpool

Our very own Emily raves about the Scouse at Smugglers Cove, served with pickled beetroot HP brown sauce and bread. Photo: Local TV

Sudley House serves up authentic Scouse at their cafe, as do many other National Museums Liverpool venues. They also have a recipe you can try at home on their website.

3. Sudley House, Aigburth

Sudley House serves up authentic Scouse at their cafe, as do many other National Museums Liverpool venues. They also have a recipe you can try at home on their website.

The Liverpool is a family-friendly city centre bar, serving a range of drinks and, of course, homemade Scouse.

4. The Liverpool, James Street

The Liverpool is a family-friendly city centre bar, serving a range of drinks and, of course, homemade Scouse. Photo: The Liverpool

