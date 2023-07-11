Register
Two Merseyside restaurants named in OpenTable’s 100 Most Popular Outdoor Dining list 2023

These restaurants have brilliant customer reviews.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 11th Jul 2023, 11:58 BST

Two Merseyside eateries have been named in a much-anticipated guide to outdoor dining. Aiming to help diners find the perfect al fresco spot, OpenTable has released its annual list of the UK’s 100 Most Popular Outdoor Dining Restaurants, featuring a wide variety of spots from Liverpool to Glasgow.

New research reveals that more than half (52%) of UK diners prefer to eat outdoors during the summer, with pub gardens reigning supreme. However, a wide range of eateries are featured in the guide, from waterfront venues, to pizza joints with outdoor seating, and a pair of Merseyside restaurants made the list.

Merseyside venues:

Heswall’s Burnt Truffle was named in the annual guide, and praised by customers for ‘friendly’ front of house staff members and ‘great food’. The bistro is ran by the team behind Wreckfish, and has a beautiful outdoor terrace. The eatery has 4.8 stars on OpenTable, from over 1,200 reivews.

Burnt Truffle, Heswall. Image: Burnt TruffleBurnt Truffle, Heswall. Image: Burnt Truffle
Burnt Truffle, Heswall. Image: Burnt Truffle

Aigburth’s Churrasco Steakhouse also bagged aspot on the much-anticipated list, praised by customers for ‘excellent’ food. The restaurant has a lovely heated cabin and outdoor seating, and has 4.8 stars on OpenTable, from over 1,400 reivews.

Churrasco Steakhouse, Aigburth. Image: @churrasco_steakhouseChurrasco Steakhouse, Aigburth. Image: @churrasco_steakhouse
Churrasco Steakhouse, Aigburth. Image: @churrasco_steakhouse

The complete list of the UK’s 100 Most Popular Outdoor Dining Restaurants can be viewed here.

