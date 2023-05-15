These are the most-booked eateries in the city.
Liverpool is home to many brilliant restaurants, and people travel from far and wide to try what the city has to offer. With so many amazing eateries to choose from, it can be tricky to know what to put at the top of your ‘must try’ list.
To make the task a little easier, OpenTable analyses more than 400,000 new diner reviews each month in order to crown the Top 10 Diners’ Choice winners.
These awards are split into catagories, to help foodies discover new favourites, and includes a top ten most booked list.
Here are the top ten most popular restaurants for May 2023, according to OpenTable.
1. Hawksmoor
The most booked restaurant in Liverpool is Hawksmoor. The sustainable British steak restaurant only opened recently and is already a hit. Photo: Image: Handout
2. Gaucho
The second most booked restaurant in Liverpool is Gaucho. Gaucho is set in a grade II listed building and has absolutely stunning features. The restaurant serves up Argentinian steaks and excellent drinks Photo: Image: Gaucho
3. Bill’s Restaurant and Bar
The third most booked restaurant in Liverpool is Bill’s Restaurant and Bar. Open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, Bill’s Liverpool is in the heart of Liverpool ONE and has excellent options. Photo: Image: Bill’s
4. Almost Famous
The fourth most booked restaurant in Liverpool is Almost Famous. The burger joint is adored by locals and serves up juicy beef burgers. Photo: Image: Almost Famous via Instagram.