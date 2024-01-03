Liverpool City Council regularly inspects local businesses to check their hygiene provisions are up to scratch, and provides a star rating after assessments are carried out. While the city has a number of eateries awarded top marks, some are not performing how they should be, and have been handed a dismal zero stars.

Ratings range from zero to five stars, with zero meaning urgent improvement is required, one-star meaning major improvement is necessary, two-stars indicating some improvement is necessary, three meaning hygiene standards are generally satisfactory while four means hygiene standards are good and five means standards are very good.

Below is the full list of businesses, classed as takeaways, cafes, restaurants and sandwich shops, which have been awarded zero stars in Liverpool.

All information is correct at the time of writing according to the Food Standards Agency website. Please note, some businesses featured are awaiting new inspections or are under new management.

1 . Aquapod, Bold Street Aquapod was handed a zero star food hygiene rating following an inspection on August 8, 2023. Photo: Google Street View

2 . Balti Massala Indian Takeaway, Fazakerely Balti Massala Indian Takeaway was handed a zero star food hygiene rating following an inspection on October 23, 2023. Photo: Google Street View

3 . Chef Hoi’s, Lower Breck Road Chef Hoi’s was handed a zero star food hygiene rating following an inspection on July 6, 2023. Photo: Google