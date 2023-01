These local eateries - from Bootle to Southport - received top marks during inspections in the last three months.

Food hygiene ratings help you choose where to eat out or shop for food by telling you how seriously the business takes their food hygiene standards.

Working with the Food Standards Agency (FSA), Sefton Council send inspectors to assess businesses, considering factors such as hygienic food handling, management of food safety, food storage and the cleanliness of facilities.

Advertisement

Below we’ve collated a list of all the places across Sefton that have scored top marks during inspections in the last three months.

There are six possible ratings:

0 – urgent improvement required.

1 – major improvement necessary.

2 – some improvement necessary.

3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory.

4 – hygiene standards are good.

5 – hygiene standards are very good

Five star ratings

Advertisement

Advertisement

The following venues are classed as restaurants, cafes, takeaways or canteens and received five star ratings:

I Am Doner: 215 Stanley Road, Bootle L20 3DY (December 13 2022)

The Sandgrounder: 60-62 Nevill Street, Southport PR9 0DR (rated on November 30 2022)

Chez Mois: 569 Lord Street, Southport PR9 0BB (rated on November 30 2022)

Advertisement

Becca’s Bites: 72 Moor Lane, Thornton L23 4TW (rated on November 24 2022)

No. 6 Coffee & Kitchen: 6 Victoria Buildings, Victoria Road, Formby L37 7DB (rated on November 23 2022)

Advertisement

Make Your Mark: 46-48 St Johns Road, Waterloo L22 9QG (rated on November 17 2022)

Love To Eat: 3-5 London Street, Southport PR9 0UF (November 16 2022)

Advertisement

Love To Eat has five stars. Image: Trip Advisor

Bistro Bar Med: 7 Coronation Walk, Southport PR8 1RD (rated on November 16 2022)

Hyper Bar: 320 Stanley Road, Bootle L20 3ET (rated on November 15 2022)

Turkish Grill House: 24 Eastbank Street, Southport PR8 1DT (rated on November 10 2022)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Simple Cafe: 68 Tulketh Street, Southport PR8 1BX (rated on November 9 2022)

The Hungry Monk: 1 Cambridge Walks, Southport PR8 1EN (rated on November 3 2022)

Thai Rice: 20B Bold Street, Southport PR9 0DB (rated on November 3 2022)

Thai Rice was awarded five stars in 2022. Image: Thai Rice/Google

Advertisement

Subway: 4 Hawthorne Road, Litherland L21 7PJ (rated on November 1 2022)

Raw: 2 Garrick Parade, Lord Street, Southport PR8 1RN (rated on November 1 2022)

Advertisement

Four Seasons: 224a Liverpool Road, Birkdale PR8 4PD (rated on November 1 2022)

The Pantry: 35 Sefton Street, Litherland L21 7PD (rated on November 1 2022)

Advertisement

The Lifeboat: 41 Three Tuns Lane, Formby L37 4AQ (rated on October 25 2022)

RA Bar: 647 Lord Street, Southport PR9 0AW (rated on October 25 2022)

Pudding & Pie: 39 Wayfarers Arcade, Southport PR8 1NT (rated on October 25 2022)

Pam’s Pantry: 13 Bold Street, Southport PR9 0DB (rated on October 19 2022)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Caffe Nero: 26-28 Chapel Street, Southport PR8 1BH (rated on October 19 2022)

The Whistle Stop Cafe: 59-61 London Street, Southport PR9 0TH (rated on October 13 2022)

Mandy’s Cafe: 207 Heathfield Road, Birkdale PR8 3HE (rated on October 12 2022)

Derek’s: 63 College Road, Crosby L23 0RL (rated on October 12 2022)

Advertisement

Derek’s has a five star hygiene rating. Image: Google

Bridge Cafe: 3 Hart Street Southport PR8 6BT (rated on October 12 2022)

Advertisement

Buger King: 309-311 Stanley Road, Bootle L20 3LQ (rated on October 7 2022)

Taj Mahal: 35-37 Bath Street, Southport PR9 0DP (rated on October 6 2022)

Advertisement

Belash: 14 Bath Street, Southport PR9 0DA (rated on October 6 2022)

Big Bites Kebab: 21-23 Crosby Road North, Crosby L22 0LD (rated on October 3 2022)