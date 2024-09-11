The traditional pub is a real hidden gem as was recently named winner of the award for ‘Best Pub Food’ in the North West.

Named Thwaites’ Pub of the Year in 2023, The Shippons in Wirral has now been crowned the 2024 North West award winner of ‘Best Pub Food’. Located in Irby Village, the pub’s tenants, Steve and Laura Edmunds, describe it as a ‘pub for all’, offering a range of drinks and a large food menu featuring pub-grub classics.

As someone who grew up a short walk away from the pub, I have had my fair share of drinks at The Shippons. But, when I heard the news of its latest award win, I realised it had been quite some time since I had popped in for a meal. In fact, I had tried to visit a few weeks back - on a weekday evening - but found they were fully booked, which is definitely a sign of good food. After remembering to book in advance this time, I headed to the pub with my family on Tuesday evening (September 10) to see if the pub grub is as good as they say.

If you’re not from the Wirral, you’ve probably never head of Irby as it’s a pretty small village with no train station, a small selection of shops and a total of three pubs (if you count the Irby Mill, which is technically just outside). Throughout my childhood in the area, I witnessed a fair few businesses come and go, whether that be the old traditional sweet shop, the kebab shop or the bargain store, but The Shippons has been there for as long as I can remember.

As you’d expect, it feels like a proper local with a friendly atmosphere, warm lighting and a whole host of customers of all age ranges. One of the more affordable options for a drink or meal out in the village, the venue has loyal regulars but also accepts walk-ins, and can accommodate large occasion bookings - especially since the opening of its marquee.

When we arrived, the pub was pretty busy but we were seated quickly and informed about the menu specials and the soup of the day. The lady serving us was friendly and informative and quickly asked if we wanted to order any drinks - an offer my mum and I declined as we’d already sent my dad and younger brother up to the bar.

As it was a weekday, I opted for a Diet Coke while my parents and brother opted for a pint each - and were impressed with the IPA offerings. We took a look at the extensive food menu and decided we were going to go for a starter and main and take advantage of the two courses for £11.99 deal.

I opted for the hummus and pitta bread starter, followed by the chickpea and spinach curry with half chips and half rice. My mum chose the spring rolls followed by the scampi and chips, while my dad decided on the fish cake starter and hunter’s chicken and chips. My brother, who decided he wasn’t hungry enough for two courses, chose the classic burger and chips.

The starters came out promptly and were all beautifully presented - something you don’t really expect from a pub. The portions were large and came with salad and coleslaw too. As I had looked at the menu description for my starter and saw it just stated hummus, pitta and olives, I hadn’t informed the staff that I was vegan and the addition of coleslaw was something I couldn’t actually, but it wasn’t a big issue as I just left it on the side. The rest of the menu did clearly state what was suitable for vegans, so I should have clarified.

My mum and dad were both very pleased with their starters, commenting that they expected basic frozen fishcakes and spring rolls but that both were actually very flavourful and nicely cooked.

After wolfing down the first course, our mains were quickly brought out and, again, the portion sizes were huge. I was very happy to see that my rice looked like freshly boiled rice, rather than the microwave rice you so often get at pubs, and the chips were like proper ones from the chippy. Expecting my curry to taste similar to the same kind they serve at Wetherspoons, I was shocked at just how nice it actually was and how much flavour it had.

My family shared similar sentiments about their meals - all very pleased with how nice the chips were, the wide selection of sauce packets to choose from and the large portions. All of the food was delicious and we discussed why we don’t visit for a meal more often, especially when The Shippons is so close to my parents’ house.

Totalling just over £60 for four people, I don’t think any of us could fault the food or the service. My brother and I are pretty picky eaters at the best of times too and we were both really happy. The portions were very generous and at £8.45 for a main or £11.99 for a main and a starter, you’re definitely not going to leave feeling like it was bad value for money. The Shippons’ claim that they pride themselves on ‘homecooked food’ really came through and I’d definitely say they’re deserving of their latest accolade.