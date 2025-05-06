At the beginning of each month, OpenTable analyses more than 400,000 new diner reviews in order to crown the Diners’ Choice winners and give eager foodies an idea of which restaurants are hot right now.

These awards are split into categories, to help restaurant-goers discover new favourites, and feature a top ten ‘most-booked’ list for different parts of the country - including Liverpool and Merseyside.

Here are Liverpool’s top ten most popular restaurants for May 2025, which should feature on your ‘must try’ list and are perfect for a bite to eat during a spring day out.

1 . The Ivy Liverpool Brasserie, Castle Street The Ivy Liverpool Brasserie, Castle Street. | The Ivy Liverpool Brasserie

2 . Gaucho, Water Street Gaucho, Water Street. | Gaucho, Liverpool.

3 . Hawksmoor, Brunswick Street Hawksmoor, Brunswick Street. | Hawksmoor/Google

4 . 360 Sky Bar, Old Hall Street 360 Sky Bar, Old Hall Street. | Emma Dukes