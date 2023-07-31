Nine Wirral takeaways been handed a one-star food hygiene rating this year, with inspectors believing ’major improvements’ were necessary.

Working with the Food Standards Agency (FSA), Wirral Council send inspectors to assess businesses, considering factors such as hygienic food handling, management of food safety, food storage and the cleanliness of facilities.

Businesses are rated from zero to five depending, with a zero-star rating means that ’urgent improvement is required’, and five-star meaning hygiene standards are ‘very good’.

There are six possible ratings:

0 – urgent improvement required.

1 – major improvement necessary.

2 – some improvement necessary.

3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory.

4 – hygiene standards are good.

5 – hygiene standards are very good

Here, in alphabetical order, are all the Wirral takeaways to receive a one-star food hygiene rating in 2023*.

*Please note, some venues may be awaiting a new inspection and rating. Ratings are correct as of July 31, 2023. The venues listed are categorised as takeaways or sandwich shops by the FSA.

1 . Venice Pizzeria, Wallasey Venice Pizzeria, Wallasey, was handed a one-star rating on June 13, 2023. Photo: Google Street View

2 . Pizza Plus, Wallasey Pizza Plus, Wallasey, was handed a one-star rating on June 1, 2023. Photo: Google Street View

3 . Al’s Pizza, Rock Ferry Al’s Pizza, Rock Ferry, was handed a one-star rating on May 2, 2023. Photo: Google Street View

4 . Alo Pho, Bebington Alo Pho, Bebington, was handed a one-star rating on April 25, 2023. Photo: Google Street View