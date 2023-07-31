Places to eat in Merseyside: All of Wirral’s nine takeaways handed a one-star food hygiene rating in 2023
Inspectors deemed these venues as needing ‘major improvement’
Nine Wirral takeaways been handed a one-star food hygiene rating this year, with inspectors believing ’major improvements’ were necessary.
Working with the Food Standards Agency (FSA), Wirral Council send inspectors to assess businesses, considering factors such as hygienic food handling, management of food safety, food storage and the cleanliness of facilities.
Businesses are rated from zero to five depending, with a zero-star rating means that ’urgent improvement is required’, and five-star meaning hygiene standards are ‘very good’.
There are six possible ratings:
- 0 – urgent improvement required.
- 1 – major improvement necessary.
- 2 – some improvement necessary.
- 3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory.
- 4 – hygiene standards are good.
- 5 – hygiene standards are very good
Here, in alphabetical order, are all the Wirral takeaways to receive a one-star food hygiene rating in 2023*.
*Please note, some venues may be awaiting a new inspection and rating. Ratings are correct as of July 31, 2023. The venues listed are categorised as takeaways or sandwich shops by the FSA.