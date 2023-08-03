We all love a good takeaway, and I’m sure we all think our local is the best. But, which ones are the best according to food hygiene inspectors?
Food hygiene ratings allow us to see just how clean and well-managed our local eateries are, with surprise visits from Wirral Council inspectors, in partnership with the Food Standards Agency (FSA).
Advertisement
Advertisement
We’ve collated a list of all the Wirral takeaways to be handed the top rating this year, to help you choose where to get your next takeaway tea.
Ratings
What the ratings mean: The scheme gives businesses a rating from five to zero which is displayed at their premises and online so you can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.
- 0 - urgent improvement required.
- 1 – major improvement necessary.
- 2 – some improvement necessary.
- 3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory.
- 4 – hygiene standards are good.
- 5 – hygiene standards are very good.
The Wirral takeaways rated five this year
Below are the takeaways to receive five star hygiene ratings this year - up to August 3, 2023 - in alphabetical order. These venues are classed as takeaways or sandwich shops by the FSA. Please note, many other Wirral takeaways have five star ratings, awarded before 2023.
- Arrowe Kebab House, Arrowe Park Road, Upton CH49 0UB (rated on February 15, 2023)
- Bamboo Kitchen, Wellington Road, Oxton CH43 2JE (rated on May 3, 2023)
- Captain Tony’s Pizza & Pasta Emporium, Liscard Road, Liscard CH44 5TN (rated on March 9, 2023)
- Casa Mia, Townfield Close, Noctorum CH43 9JW (rated on June 15, 2023)
- Chick’N Hut, Marine Promenade, New Brighton CH45 2JX (rated on March 10, 2023)
- Chickn Hut, Woodchurch Road, Prenton CH42 8PE (rated on May 24, 2023)
- Delish, Wallasey Road, Liscard CH44 2AA (rated on February 22, 2023)
- Dough-Hut, Pasture Road Moreton CH46 7TH (rated on January 20, 2023)
- Forked Up Vegan Kitchen, The Lauries, Claughton Road, Birkenhead CH41 6EY (rated on June 29, 2023)
- Fu Lam, Grange Road, West Kirby CH48 4DY (rated on January 30, 2023)
- Full House, Balls Road, Oxton CH43 5RE (rated on April 2, 2023)
- Georgio’s, Borough Road, Tranmere CH42 9JF (rated on February 2, 2023)
- Graze Upon Us, Woodside Ferry Terminal, Woodside Ferry Approach, Birkenhead (rated on May 26, 2023)
- Greggs, Liscard Way, Liscard CH44 5TP (rated on January 23, 2023)
- Gyros New, Bebington Road, New Ferry, CH62 5BE (rated on May 8, 2023)
- Happy Garden, Village Road, Higher Bebington CH63 8PP (rated on April 2, 2023)
- Jakey Jay’s, Oxton Road, Birkenhead CH41 2TP (rated on February 20, 2023)
- Jimmy’s Continental Cuisine, St Paul’s Road, Seacombe CH44 7AL (rated on April 25, 2023)
- Lee & Lau’s, Thingwall Road, Irby CH61 3UA (rated on March 30, 2023)
- Light Bites, Arrowe Park Hospital, Woodchurch CH49 5PE (rated on June 2, 2023)
- Lin’s Takeaway, Allport Lane, Bromborough CH62 7HP (rated on January 19, 2023)
- Lunch and Judy, Market Street, Birkenhead CH41 5BS (rated on March 15, 2023)
- Munchies, Mill Park Drive, Eastham CH62 9DL (rated on April 1, 2023)
- Napoli, New Chester Road, New Ferry CH62 1AB (rated on March 10, 2023)
- New Oriental, Tranmere CH41 9AS (rated on February 1, 2023)
- Oakesy’s Diner, Cleveland Street, Birkenhead CH41 3QL (rated on April 25, 2023)
- Oriental Delight, Bebington Road, Bebington CH63 7NX (rated on February 15, 2023)
- Original Dirty Burgers, Woodside Ferry Terminal, Birkenhead CH41 6DU (rated on April 28, 2023)
- Panku, The Croft Retail and Leisure Park, Welton Road, Bromborough CH62 3QP (rated on March 14, 2023)
- Papa Gino’s, Liscard Village, Liscard CH45 4JG (rated on February 2, 2023)
- Papa John’s, Old Chester Road, Rock Ferry CH63 8NE (rated on July 18, 2023)
- Papa Pizza, Oxton Road, Birkenhead CH41 2QQ (rated on February 7, 2023)
- Pensby Pizza and Kebab House, Pensby Road, Pensby CH61 9ND (rated on April 1, 2023)
- Perfect Pizza, Oxton Road, Birkenhead (rated on February 1, 2023)
- Pizza Bar, New Chester Road, New Ferry CH62 1AA (rated on June 27, 2023)
- Puddo’s, King Street, Egremont CH44 8AU (rated on May 3, 2023)
- Royal Taste, Pasture Road, Moreton CH46 7TG (rated on February 20, 2023)
- Sayers, Old Chester Road, Tranmere CH42 3TD (rated on April 25, 2023)
- Smokie Mo’s, Old Chester Road, Tranmere CH42 3TF (rated on January 17, 2023)
- Spicy Kitchen, Greasby Road, Greasby CH49 3NQ (rated on March 30, 2023)
- Subway, Green Lane Service Station, New Chester Road, Tranmere CH41 9AZ (rated on March 29, 2023)
- Subway, Wallasey Village CH45 3LN (rated on March 20, 2023)
- Subway, Marine Point, Kings Parade, New Brighton CH45 2PB (rated on April 21, 2023)
- Sultan Kebab House, Town Lane, Higher Bebington CH63 8LG (rated on May 3, 2023)
- Sweet Chilli, Poulton Road, Poulton CH44 4BT (rated on February 8, 2023)
- The Crusty Cob, Wallasey Village CH45 3LF (rated on May 10, 2023)
- The Green Hut, Pasture Road, Moreton CH46 4TH (rated on June 15, 2023)
- Town Meadow Fish and Chips, Town Meadow Lane, Moreton CH46 7TB (rated on June 15, 2023)
- Victoria Road Fish and Chips, Victoria Road, New Brighton CH45 2JD (rated on March 16, 2023)
- Wei Feng Fish and Chips, New Chester Road, Rock Ferry CH42 1QD ( rated on February 4, 2023)
- Wirral Kebab and Pizza House, Borough Road, Oxton CH42 0HD (rated on January 27, 2023)
- Yo! To Go!, Tesco Superstore, Bidston Link Road, Bidston CH43 7AA (rated on January 27, 2023)
- Yu Hing, Woodchurch Lane, Prenton CH42 9PL (rated on June 7, 2023)