3 . 8 by Andrew Sheridan - Liverpool, Merseyside

📍 16 Cook St, Liverpool L2 9RF. 📝 The Michelin Guide says: "Chef-owner Andrew Sheridan relocated his immersive restaurant from Birmingham to this city centre Victorian property in his home town of Liverpool. Guests gather in the dimly lit lounge for drinks and precisely made snacks, before heading downstairs to one of the two 8-seater counters, each with its own chef. They cook in front of the guests and talk about the dishes, making for an engaging experience. The cooking takes influences from around the globe and showcases bold, distinct flavours, with quality produce underpinning it all." | About 8ight