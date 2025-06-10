Liverpool might not have any coveted Michelin stars but it is home to many incredible restaurants that feature in the prestigious Michelin Guide.
Whether you’re looking to try out a new spot or you’re celebrating a special occasion, we have scoured the guide to find the top restaurants in and around Liverpool. We have also featured three incredible restaurants located just outside of Merseyside, near Ormskirk.
Take a look at the gallery below to see the 11 wonderful restaurants in around Liverpool which are recommended by the ‘foodie bible’.
1. Belzan - Liverpool, Merseyside
📍 371 Smithdown Road, Liverpool L15 3JJ 📝 The Michelin Guide says: "Its somewhat unassuming location makes this smart, modern bistro stand out even more. The cooking offers well-judged, interesting combinations, with portions that are as generous as they flavoursome, but while sharing is encouraged, dishes work better on their own; the Guinness rarebit potato is a must. They also offer a good value early dinner menu. The narrow room has a cosy feel, and service is confident and clued-up." | Belzan/Google
2. NORD - Liverpool, Merseyside
📍 100 Old Hall Street, Liverpool L3 9QJ 📝 The Michelin Guide says: "Located in the heart of the city, this spacious restaurant sports modern décor with an almost futuristic edge thanks to the pod-like booth seating. The menu offers plenty of variety, with a mix of international influences resulting in dishes ranging from tandoori beetroot to cod Kiev and asparagus tagliatelle to a traditional Sunday roast. It’s all carefully executed by the kitchen and doesn’t lack for flavour thanks to judicious seasoning. The cheery and chatty service team add to the appeal." | NORD
3. 8 by Andrew Sheridan - Liverpool, Merseyside
📍 16 Cook St, Liverpool L2 9RF. 📝 The Michelin Guide says: "Chef-owner Andrew Sheridan relocated his immersive restaurant from Birmingham to this city centre Victorian property in his home town of Liverpool. Guests gather in the dimly lit lounge for drinks and precisely made snacks, before heading downstairs to one of the two 8-seater counters, each with its own chef. They cook in front of the guests and talk about the dishes, making for an engaging experience. The cooking takes influences from around the globe and showcases bold, distinct flavours, with quality produce underpinning it all." | About 8ight
4. Vetch - Liverpool, Merseyside
📍 29a Hope Street, Liverpool L1 9BP 📝 The Michelin Guide says: "Located on Hope Street alongside numerous other eateries, there’s a homely feel to this personably and knowledgably run restaurant. The décor is all about understatement, with minimalist furnishings and neutral tones. The modern, well-versed cooking successfully incorporates a range of East Asian influences including shokupan milk bread, Korean chicken wings and char siu pork belly. At dinner, it’s a tasting menu affair which shows the full breadth of the cooking, but keep an eye out for the great value offering at lunch and early evening." | @iandjonesnet
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.