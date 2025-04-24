Bottomless brunch is one of those trends that I don’t think will ever die down, with more and more venues offering the popular unlimited drinks and brunch dish deal.
I totally get the hype too though the offer can sometimes end up being pretty disappointing, with limited drinks choices, slow service and small meals meaning you don’t actually end up saving any dough.
Despite this, many venues in Liverpool have really got bottomless brunch down to a fine art, serving up delicious brunch dishes and providing customers with plenty of drinks during the time slot.
To make sure you get the best deal, we have taken a look at Square Meal’s top recommendations for bottomless brunch right here in Liverpool. Take a look at the gallery below.
