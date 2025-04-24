Bottomless brunch is one of those trends that I don’t think will ever die down, with more and more venues offering the popular unlimited drinks and brunch dish deal.

I totally get the hype too though the offer can sometimes end up being pretty disappointing, with limited drinks choices, slow service and small meals meaning you don’t actually end up saving any dough.

Despite this, many venues in Liverpool have really got bottomless brunch down to a fine art, serving up delicious brunch dishes and providing customers with plenty of drinks during the time slot.

To make sure you get the best deal, we have taken a look at Square Meal’s top recommendations for bottomless brunch right here in Liverpool. Take a look at the gallery below.

1 . The Brunch and Cocktail Club, Duke Street The Brunch Club offers a popular bottomless brunch. The menu features a variety of brunch dishes served to all customers, including options for vegetarians and vegans. Each brunch order includes bottomless Mimosas, Prosecco, beer, wine, and cider. | Square Meal

2 . El Gato Negro, Castle Street El Gato Negro offers Tipsy Tapas, priced at £35 per person. Guests can enjoy three tapas dishes along with bottomless larger, wine, fizz, sangria or bellinis. | MHDL

3 . Panam, Albert Dock Sitting on the docks with views overlooking the water in a high-ceilinged space, Panam offers a bottomless brunch with drinks including pink gin, spiced rum, prosecco and beer. | Square Meal

4 . Castle Street Townhouse, Castle Street Castle Street Townhouse has a little bit of everything with bottomless drinks including Aperol and Hugo Spritz', Bellinis, cider, wine, Prosecco or Hells lager. | Square Meal