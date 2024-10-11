Sometimes, all you need is a big cooked breakfast to get your day off to a great start. Whether you’ve woken up after a late night partying in town or just fancy a treat, having a full English breakfast - cooked by someone else - is one of life’s little joys.

It can be sink or swim on occasion, but that perfect combination of bacon, sausage, eggs, beans and those little extras that vary from venue to venue - black pudding, hash browns, mushrooms, plum tomatoes, fried bread and so on - just can't be matched.

We asked our readers where they believe does the best full English breakfast in the city, and received an overwhelming number of recommendations. We have thrown in some of our tried and tested favourites too. Check them out below, listed in no particular order.

1 . Lucy In The Sky Coffee Shop, Exchange Street East, Liverpool, L2 3PQ 🍳 Lucy In The Sky remains something of a hidden gem despite many of our readers saying it does the best breakfast in Liverpool. The walk in coffee shop specialises in the 'The Scouse' full English, with all the items sourced in and around Liverpool. ⭐ The cafe has 4.7 stars out of five from 376 Google reviews. | Image: Tripadvisor

2 . Shiraz Palace, Ranelagh Street L1 1JR 🍳 Numerous readers named Shiraz Palace as their favourite spot for a cooked breakfast. The Mediterranean and Middle Eastern restaurant serves up a full English, small full English, veggie full English, and a Mediterranean cooked breakfast. ⭐The restaurant has 4.6 stars out of five from 2,662 Google Reviews. | TripAdvisor

3 . Wetherspoons (all locations) 🍳 We’re not surprised that so many people mentioned Wetherspoons, because there’s pretty much one in every part of Liverpool. There are also veggie and vegan full English options. The breakfast menu is served from 8am until noon and includes unlimited refills of coffee and tea. ⭐ The North Western, is the highest rated Wetherspoons in Liverpool with 4.2 stars out of five from 4,094 Google reviews. | Rosipaw/flickr