Two independent Liverpool restaurants have received prestigious accolades at the 2024 Golden Chopsticks Awards.

Founded in 2017 by TV star Gok Wan, Lucy Mitchell and Sarah Lewis, the GCAs celebrate East and South East Asian cuisine across the UK, from restaurants and takeaways. The awards include 19 categories - 13 of which are decided by a public vote - including Best Restaurant in England, Best Newcomer and Best Street Food.

Winning at the GCAs for the third consecutive time, Liverpool’s veggie and vegan takeaway, Woo Tan Scran, was the proud winner of the Best Veggie and Vegan Dish award. The restaurant first launched in 2017, in a joint venture between co-owners Jay Baker, Tim Leah, Conrad Sharp and Alex Woo. Despite the main site on Lark Lane closing its doors in 2022, Woo Tan Scran re-launched in 2023, operating out of sister venue Down the Hatch on Duke Street.

Discussing the win on social media, co-owner Jay Baker said: “I’m so grateful and thankful for winning our 3rd golden chopstick on the bounce! Hatrick baby. I want to shout out everyone who has helped contribute to the continuation of this journey, couldn’t have done it with out you all. Lastly thank you to my staff for making Woo Tan Scran what it is today. You are my heroes.”

Chamber 36, which has two restaurants in the city - Berry Street and Smithdown Road - received the The Best Golden Cocktail award, celebrating the ‘most inspired cocktail creations from East and South East Asian restaurateurs’. The team at Chamber 36 shared the news on social media and said: “We’re bursting with excitement to announce that Chamber 36 has taken home The Best Golden Cocktail at this years Golden Chopsticks Awards!!! This prestigious recognition wouldn’t have been possible without the incredible support system that surrounds us.”