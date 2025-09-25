Two Liverpool restaurants named among UK's best including 'hidden gem'
Tripadvisor has announced the winners of its Travellers' Choice Awards: Best of the Best Restaurants, celebrating the highest-rated dining spots.
Awards are determined on the quality and quantity of traveller reviews over the last 12 months and winners are among the top one percent of restaurants listed on the site.
The 2025 awards feature eight subcategories - Fine Dining, Casual Dining, Date Night, Hidden Gems, Vegan & Vegetarian and Pet-Friendly, as well as One-of-a-Kind, which is new for this year.
Among this year’s winners are Kassap Meat House and Aksaya, both located on the bustling Bold Street. Kassap Meat House ranked third on the list of the UK’s best ‘Hidden Gems’, while Aksaya placed at number 16 among the UK’s best ‘Casual Dining’ spots.