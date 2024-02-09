Two new restaurants open in Liverpool ONE

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Liverpool foodies can now enjoy meals in two new locations in Liverpool ONE. Both The Botanist and The Real Greek have taken over sites within the shopping complex.

The Botanist’s new location on the terrace at Chavasse Park is the former site of The Club House. The 6400 sq ft restaurant has an extensive menu featuring their signature hanging kebabs, a range of burgers and a wide selection of deserts for diners who crave something sweet. They also have a varied cocktail menu with a mix of classics such as an Aperol Spritz and an Old Fashioned as well as more unique cocktails like their Strawberry Cucumber Breeze. It is situated next to the new Flight Club darts social space.

The Real Greek opened its newest location on 29 January on Paradise Street in the old Byron Burger site. With both indoor and outdoor seating which can accommodate 200 customers, the 3900 sq ft site will be a haven for lovers of Greek foods such as souvlaki wraps and both hot and cold meze.