Watch the UK public name the discontinued sweets they'd like to see return to our shelves, with one popular chocolate treat already confirmed to be making a comeback.

We headed out onto the streets of the UK to find out which old-school sweets are missed the most - and why they should make a return to shops.

Galaxy Truffles

One man in Bristol said he liked Galaxy Truffles and would bring them back.

Galaxy Truffles were one a part of Celebrations boxes, but were replaced with Twix in 2011.

Lanky Larry

One woman in Leeds said she’d bring back Lanky Larrys.

She said: “I think I'm showing my age now. I don't know if you remember Lanky Larrys, oh I used to love Lanky Larrys.

“It's just basically a chew bar, but it was like a slim chew bar, it was really long and it was apple flavoured and it was just nice.”

White Maltesers

Another member of the public in Leeds said he’d bring back White Maltesers as “they were a great past time”.

Luckily for him, Mars Wrigley has now confirmed the return of White Maltesers 11 years after they left the shelves.

Cabana

One man in Liverpool said he’d bring back the 60s chocolate bar Cabana.

He said: “It's a bit like a Bounty, but it had other things in it and it is absolutely gorgeous.”

Terry's All Gold

Another member of the public said he’d want to bring back Terry’s All Gold.

Terry’s All Gold, an assorted chocolate box, was discontinued in 2020.