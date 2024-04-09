'Ultimate day-to-night destination' opens in Liverpool city centre
and live on Freeview channel 276
A brand-new coffee shop and bar has opened in Liverpool city centre. Created by entrepreneur Jon Dunnington, who is from Liverpool and now splits his time between his hometown and New York City, Switch CoffeeBar is hoping to bring an ‘entirely new’ experience to the city.
Self-described as Liverpool’s ‘ultimate day-to-night destination’, the new venue will ‘seamlessly’ transition from a daytime coffee shop to a bustling bar, serving special coffee-based cocktails.
Based on Wolstenholme Square, Switch CoffeeBar focuses on sustainability, responsibly sourcing its coffee beans, prioritising eco-friendly packaging, and committing to waste reduction and energy efficiency. A number of its cocktails also incorporate used coffee beans.
Operations Manager, Joe Jackson, said: “Our vision is for our community to visit us for their daily coffee where they can sit and relax, catch up with friends or take a minute out of their day for themselves. By 5pm, we’ll make quite the transition to amp up the atmosphere, taking our guests from day to night with an obvious ‘switch’ and the introduction of our coffee-based cocktails. We can’t wait to reveal more and show everyone exactly how we’ll be doing that from the interior, to the music and menu.”
Switch CoffeeBar is now open on Wolstenholme Square.