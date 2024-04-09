'Ultimate day-to-night destination' opens in Liverpool city centre

A brand-new coffee shop and bar has opened in Liverpool city centre. Created by entrepreneur Jon Dunnington, who is from Liverpool and now splits his time between his hometown and New York City, Switch CoffeeBar is hoping to bring an ‘entirely new’ experience to the city.

Operations Manager, Joe Jackson, said: “Our vision is for our community to visit us for their daily coffee where they can sit and relax, catch up with friends or take a minute out of their day for themselves. By 5pm, we’ll make quite the transition to amp up the atmosphere, taking our guests from day to night with an obvious ‘switch’ and the introduction of our coffee-based cocktails. We can’t wait to reveal more and show everyone exactly how we’ll be doing that from the interior, to the music and menu.”